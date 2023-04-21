Software Release Office | Industrial Programs
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. We are currently looking for a structured and analytical colleague to strengthen our SW Release Office team.
What you do
You will be a part of our SW Release Office team within our R&D department, with the main mission to secure the release of both software & hardware to our customers in a precise and controlled manner. We will guide and support our delivering teams within R&D with technical structural ruleset; and processes connected to those.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Develop the SW release processes, ensuring the right balance of agility with quality
• Define and communicate a SW release plan and cadence
• Decide and enable toolchain for flow handling of SW releases
• Build a competence for handling of those
• Be a key player in leading and coordinating baseline releases to our customers
• Work closely with product planning, delivering teams and quality teams
• Coach and offer trainings to for developing teams
• Drive timing commonality across vehicle programs
• Plan for and communicate pre and post release tasks to ensure adherence to quality control processes
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles - It's probably fair to call you an EV nerd, passionate about solving climate changes. As a person you are structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills. You are a strong team player where you are comfortable working on vehicle programs in an international environment. Furthermore you are patient, flexible and get energized by working in a creative start-up environment, taking action where you see potential and creating structure where needed.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• Bachelor or master's degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
• Proven track record of managing multiple project deliverables in a fast-paced international environment
• You have 5+ years' experience of working with SW release and SW configuration management
• You have an understanding of electrical architectures, electrical peripherals, CAN/FlexRay/LIN/AE networks, and diagnostic technologies
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Previous experience within configuration management and systems/tools such as team-center, and SPA2 is beneficial
At Polestar, you will be a part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
