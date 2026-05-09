Software Release Leader
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Software Release Leadert for an automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is June 15th, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
What is in it for you?
We at SW Release & Baseline Documentation (90730) is part of SW Program & Quality at Engineering. We are responsible for leading and operating the complete level software through the SW release process all the way from master to the release into vehicles.
The role that we are currently looking for is a Release Leader who is responsible for the release of a quality assured software baseline for the complete electrical system in our vehicles, both during the development phase as well as projects directed towards customer vehicles in running production and aftermarket. We own the software release process and are continuously working on improving our processes and procedures.
What you'll do
As a Release Leader you will be part of a team that will drive the daily work of continuous delivery to release of the complete electrical system. You will lead and coordinate the organization in putting all deliveries together and making sure it is ready for its purpose. You take ownership end to end, proactively picking up all loose ends and ensuring that everything moves forward smoothly and as planned.
You are to empower, synchronize and control function and software implementation on a complete electrical system level throughout the integration points/sequence in the project plans and maintenance phase. You will plan the releases and prioritize solution of issues found and be part in fault tracing.
You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders both inside and outside Engineering.
You and your skills
To become successful in the role you need to have hands on experience from working with SW development and it is beneficial if you have experience in Volvo Cars development process and programs including a network within Volvo.
You also need to have excellent communication skills, great collaborations and leadership skills and be fluent in English.
On a personal level
We would like to see that you are
• Being a leader, with ability to lead people, listen and coach
• Great communication skillls
• Courageous with a high level of energy
• Have a holistic view
• Analytical and structured
Required qualifications / skills:
• M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
• Experience from Integration driven development from large scale software product development including hands on experience.
• Experience in SW CI and CD from an integration perspective and knowledge in evaluations of definition of done to pass an integration event in an electrical system.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901607