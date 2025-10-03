Software Release Engineer, Gothenburg (SE)
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Göteborg
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role:
Within Connectivity Platform in R&D, we build products that enhances the customer experience of owning a car. Our teams develop connectivity products and services for our vehicles - connecting anywhere and anytime!
We are looking for people to strengthen our SW Release team within Connectivity Platform, be the driver for software release and configuration to support software and documentation deliveries from Connectivity Platform.
Key Responsibilities:
Software Release Management:
Oversee software signing and release for project milestones.
Release SW part numbers, documentation, and manifests (SUMS, Loadfiles, Compliance Report).
Ensure alignment of Carcom and SDB diagnostic signal databases.
Facilitate SW release approvals and manage deviations.
Supplier Management:
Coordinate supplier SW release planning and backlog management.
Follow up on supplier SW delivery and resolve QOP/finance issues.
Conduct Supplier SW Joint Reviews (SWJR).
Factory & Aftermarket Support:
Support factory and aftermarket operations through SW release and deviation management.
New Project Support:
Assist with sourcing and SWRS documentation for BaseTech and Application projects.
Requirements: BSc in Software Engineering or related field
Strong background in SW release and configuration management within the automotive industry
Experience with CI/CD, SW variants, and branch management.
Knowledge of SW release documentation and compliance.
Familiarity with tools like Jenkins, ConfigHub, Artifactory, Teamcenter, Carweaver, SDB, and QOP/VPC.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9540604