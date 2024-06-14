Software Lead to Moleculent
Do you want to be a part of developing innovative products that make a lasting difference in people's lives? Do you have a solid background as a software developer, scrum master or software team lead? Moleculent is now hiring an experienced software team leader. You will take lead on the SW development of a first-class product for life science analysis. This will entail defining technical architecture, driving development, and recruiting the right competencies to grow the SW-team.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop advanced technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is a chance for the right person to join a focused and dedicated team with a passion for developing a world-class product! The team behind Moleculent has a long experience building successful companies and products in life science and diagnostics.
This is a permanent position based in Solna, Stockholm. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
Please note that consultant applications are not being considered at this time.
JOB DESCRIPTIONAs Software Lead at Moleculent, you will manage a small team of Software Developers. You will mentor and guide individual team members, recruit top talent, and promote a collaborative and high-performing team culture.
Key Responsibilities:
Driving architectural decisions and securing the quality of the software products
Plan and execute software development projects, from setting up and maintaining the product backlog to driving team execution in an agile environment.
Engage in active dialogue with project stakeholders to align priorities and goals.
Work closely with customers to understand their needs and ensure our solutions exceed their expectations.
Moleculent is a dynamic startup, and as a Software Lead, you'll need to be ready to roll up your sleeves and contribute wherever necessary to drive our success.
QUALIFICATIONSTo fit the role, you should have a BSc or MSc in software engineering, information technology, computer science, or a related field. You should also possess strong leadership skills and have proven experience leading and managing diverse teams.
You have extensive experience in software product and embedded systems development, preferably within Life Sciences. Your broad programming background makes you technology-stack agnostic and willing to learn and adapt. You are skilled in managing software projects, well-versed in agile methodology, and experienced in running planning meetings and retrospectives.
Excellent communication skills are essential, as you will need to communicate clearly and effectively. Strong team-building skills are also required, as well as experience in creating and maintaining a cohesive, motivated team and leveraging individual strengths.
The ideal candidate combines strong technical leadership with a service-minded, hands-on approach. You enjoy working in a goal-oriented, cross-functional environment and thrive in a fast-paced, changing setting. You are friendly and positive, with a passion for collaboration and innovation.
Reimbursement package includes equity-based compensation opportunities.
MOLECULENT
We believe innovative biotechnology has enabled massive leaps forward in understanding the composition of tissues and organs. However, the functional understanding of how cells communicate in their native context and form these complex systems has just begun. We develop technology designed to uncover radical new insights into the cellular level of human biology by mapping the communication between cells in human tissue and providing meaningful data.https://www.moleculent.com/
