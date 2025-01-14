Software Engineer for an international company
2025-01-14
Are you ready to take on a broad role as an Software Engineer and work on an extensive site within a global and innovative organization? Then we welcome your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For the sake of our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for a Software Engineer. Our customer works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories. As Software Engineer you are part of the development, introduction, and application of software to respond to customer requirements and to cost-effectively provide a means of analysing, producing, distributing, and storing information.
You are offered
• Be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• Contineous support from a consultant manager with Academic Work throughout your employment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of a plants and transmission links
• You will have the opportunity to also travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for Commissioning and costumer meetings
• To work with documentation and customer trainings
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You hold a Bachelor's degree within Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, or Automation Engineering
• Knowledge about medium and low voltage equipment/Auxiliary power system
• Experience in working with DevOps tools like Azure DevOps
• Knowledge and/or experience with EtherCAT, ModBus and other industrial protocols
• Knowledge about PLC and or Industrial Control System
• Fluency in English, spoken and written
You are a genuine team player where collaboration and interaction with others is a vital part of your work. We believe you have a sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work. You have to be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with stakeholders. You are living our client's values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
