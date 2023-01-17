Software Engineer (Cobol)
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Knivsta
, Uppsala
, Trosa
Are you a strong team player & passionate about developing in Cobol? We at Swedbank are looking for developers who have experience of working on Cobol and would like to be in the Cobol transition journey. Take this opportunity to learn and grow with us.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Contribute in all areas of Cobol/Mainframe: analyse, design, develop, test and maintain services delivered by the team
• Proactively reduce the technical depts and be a key person in deliveries of our investment area roadmap
• Readiness to have on-call for our business-critical IT services developed and maintained by the team
• Collaborate with other team members and members of our SAFe Agile Release Train and constantly improve the way of working
• Be part of an exciting journey/transformation in an area with big challenges and great opportunities
We are looking for someone with
Extensive experience in Mainframe and Cobol
• Experience from development and maintenance of high transaction IT-systems
• Knowledge of DB2
• Knowledge in JCL
• Experience from agile ways of working and preferably practical experience from SAFe methodology
• Knowledge in Z/os
• Knowledge IBM mainframe
• Proficient in English, spoken & written
• Collaborative and self-driven
Join our team and...
Get the opportunity to work in an important area. Together we strive for our common goal to deliver in time with our customer in focus. We have a strong team spirit and believe in openness, collaboration and to take the opportunity to have some fun. If you want to contribute and be a part of this, you should apply for this position."
We look forward to your application at the latest by 2023-03-31.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Swedbank Sweden
Ida Hedlund ida.hedlund@swedbank.se 073-0507807
