Software Engineer
2025-03-11
We are looking for an Senior iOS Engineer that will join our team and help build an application that millions of people use every day to discover and listen to music. You will play an important part in our mobile engineering practice, implementing new features, improving performance, and building beautiful user interfaces. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences music.
What you'll do
Build cutting edge iOS apps that bring the joy of music to millions of users.
Collaborate closely with other engineers.
Write clear, maintainable code that will scale across a number of projects and distributed development teams.
Become a valued member of an autonomous, cross-functional team.
Who you are
You have a deep understanding and experience of modern iOS development and best practices.
You know how to write readable, maintainable, performant code in Swift and Objective C.
You are experienced with a variety of iOS frameworks.
You have released at least one app on the App Store or have a project in the works that you can tell us about.
You have a great ability to learn, and you are eager to expand your areas of expertise.
You have a passion for supporting and enabling others to become more productive.
You have a strong quality mindset and know what it means to ship high quality code.
Values team success over personal success.
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the chance to enjoy and be passionate about these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasting. Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. Så ansöker du
