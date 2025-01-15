Software Engineer
2025-01-15
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled developer to join our team in building a cutting-edge tool for smart contract.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintainapplications that tracks and analyzes the dependencies between smart contracts.
Work closely with blockchain and security experts to design, implement, and optimize features related to external contract interactions, and contract performance.
Build and maintain a user-friendly interface for developers to interact with the tool and receive actionable insights on potential risks and vulnerabilities in smart contracts.
Ensure compliance with industry best practices, focusing on security, scalability, and reliability.
Handle large volumes of data from various smart contracts and blockchain transactions, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and quality.
Develop and optimize data pipelines for extracting, processing, and analyzing on-chain contract interactions and dependencies.
Utilize graph databases (e.g., Neo4j) to model and analyze relationships and dependencies within the smart contract supply chain.
Requirements:
Proven experience in developing decentralized applications and working with blockchain technologies such as Ethereum, Solana, or similar.
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Solidity, Rust, or Python.
Experience with handling and processing large datasets, including techniques for data cleaning, transformation, and storage.
Proficiency and hands-on experience with software supply chain and the application of blockchain in this space.
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills with a focus on security and performance.
Strong ability to independently analyze, debug, and fix data pipeline issues.
Desired Qualifications
Experience with blockchain data analytics tools and libraries for extracting, processing, and analyzing smart contract data (e.g., web3.js, ethers.js).
Knowledge of smart contract auditing tools, static analysis techniques, and vulnerability detection methodologies.
Familiarity with open-source tools and a passion for contributing to the blockchain development community.
