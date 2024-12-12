Software Engineer
Are you enthusiastic about driving the green transition in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Ingrid Capacity is an energy tech company committed to tackling the toughest challenges in fossil-free energy. We develop flexible assets like large-scale energy solutions to balance surplus and shortages, stabilize the grid, and boost renewable energy adoption efficiently. Join us to be part of this impactful journey. Today, Ingrid Capacity is in a rapid growth phase with a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden, while also expanding internationally. We are in the final phase of construction of around 200 MW and will soon enter a new phase of construction of another 200 MW, with a total development pipeline of over 6 GW across Europe and in parallel becoming a leading energy software player.
About the teamSoftware and smart solutions is a cornerstone of solving the bottlenecks in the power system and Ingrid Capacity's company strategy. Our Ingrid Technology teams builds and maintains software for grid analyses and simulations, power trading and optimization algorithms to maximize efficiency within the grid. We also focus on creating a data-driven culture by building data pipelines and a Business Intelligence layer to provide stakeholders with actionable insights. Our team plays a key role in driving strategic decision-making and overall company success, and we work closely together to ensure a smooth transition of ideas from concept to reality. At Ingrid Tech, we foster a collaborative and inclusive environment where everyone's voice is valued. We believe in empowering our team members to make a real impact and being part of shaping the energy system of the future.About the Role:As a Software Engineer at Ingrid Capacity, you will play a pivotal role in developing high-quality software solutions that drive our business forward. You will develop production grade systems with a modern software stack and latest tools. Be a part of shaping the design and architecture of both existing and future products. Your contributions to our trading platform will have a significant societal impact by enhancing the stability and efficiency of the electricity grid, operating in real-time and at scale.Depending on seniority, the role offers the opportunity to lead software projects, coach the rest of the Ingrid Tech team on software development best practices as well.Key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain services using programming languages such as Python and Typescript.
Help design and integrate with application databases, including both SQL and NoSQL solutions.
Fullstack architecture design and implementation of containerized micro-services, communicating via events or RESTful APIs.
Ensure robust security by embedding authentication, IAM policies, encryption, and high security-standards.
Contribute to tech roadmap, architecture and strategy discussions.
Key Qualifications
Experience with event-driven and serverless system architecture.
Background with a degree in computer science, data science, or a related field, with strong programming skills in Python.
Cloud platform experience, e.g using Google Cloud, Azure, Openshift and support-systems for monitoring and observability.
Understanding of CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices and orchestration tools.
Fluency in English.
Familiarity with the energy sector is meritable, but not required.
Your personal skillsIn addition to your qualifications we believe that below skills will make you a star in the Ingrid Tech team:
Solution-oriented with ability to focus on finding practical solutions balancing speed and technical debt effectively.
Curious and a natural inclination to explore new technologies, methodologies, and approaches, driving continuous improvement and actively seeks growth opportunities and takes initiative in dynamic settings.
Collaborative and adaptable in a fast-paced start-up environment, with strong communication skills to effectively work with a diverse team.
What We OfferAt Ingrid Capacity, we are more than employees -we are pioneers and visionaries leading the global energy transition. Our company fosters a culture of trust, growth, and continuous learning, with a commitment to innovation and bold ideas. We prioritize well-being, regularly hosting social activities and group training, creating an environment where our team thrives.
ApplicationSounds like a match? Apply today! We review applications on an ongoing basis and look forward to finding the perfect fit. We are looking for software developers with diverse levels of experience, and we encourage you to apply if you feel you can contribute to our great team, even if you don't meet all the listed requirements.
