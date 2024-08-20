Software Engineer
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2024-08-20
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
You and your skills:
• Bachelor or a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent documented experience.
• Minimum 5 years of experience from MATLAB Simulink development, you are also well familiar with how to design software in general.
• Proven hands-on experience in design and implementation of efficient memory
management and buffering, parallel processing, inter process communication as well as time series data processing & management.
• Well familiar with GIT and Gerrit.
• Well familiar with JIRA
• Technical documentation and release process knowledge.
• Basic to intermediate C++ knowledge
• Basic ECU signaling knowledge.
• Basic knowledge in software verification in multiple test setup environments.
• Experience from working in a SAFe/Agile team and environment.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
• Previous experience from Automotive or Telecom are highly meritorious.
• Experience working with CANoe and CANalyzer are meritorious.
• Swedish driving license B or equivalent is meritorious Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8850257