Software Engineer
2024-07-19
Why Hedin IT?We shape the digital future for Hedin Mobility Group - one of Europe's leading mobility enablers with 15,000 employees across 14 countries. To be a transformative force within mobility, we need to offer the best digital experience possible for both our customers and colleagues. This means you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, dedicated colleagues, and great challenges to keep pushing your professional and personal development.
Have we caught your attention yet? Great - we are looking for new colleagues to join our IMS (Importer Management System) team in developing one of our most business-critical systems. Built for importers within the group, the system combines everything from ERP and logistics to dealer portals, e-commerce, BI, and beyond - all in one.
Let us tell you more about the role!As a Software Engineer in our IMS team, you will developour modern web-based business system built on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. With great room for creativity and innovation, you will implement the system for new entities within the group, develop new features, and makeimprovements to enable a more robust solution.
You will join a cross-functional high-performing team, but most of all, a team of great people who all love tech. Everyone is highly involved in discussions around architecture and system design (no PowerPoint architects in sight) and shares a philosophy of avoiding unnecessary processes at all costs.
Want a taste of what technologies you will be working with?
C#/.NET
Blazor
Azure
Terraform
Entity Framework
Clean, testable, and domain-driven code
Event-driven infrastructure
Structured pair programming (we know it is not a technology, but it is damn important)
Who are we looking for? Even though you will be working with all the technologies above and more, we do not expect you to be an expert in all of them, but at least some. For us, it is more important that you have can do-attitudeand constantly want to push boundaries of both your own and your teams' knowledge and skills. You are comfortable with speaking and writing both Swedish and English and have a couple of years of workingexperience with:
C#/.NET
Azure
SQL Databases
Testable and domain-driven code
So, are you ready to accelerate your career with us? Apply now!The Hedin IT recruitment team is on vacation. We are excited to resume the recruitment process when we are back in week 34. In the meantime, feel free to apply today! Responsible for the recruitment, Gabriella Hagström, gabriella.hagstrom@hedinit.com
. Have a great summer!
About us Since 2017, Hedin IT has been leading the technical way forward for Hedin Mobility Group, one of Europe's leading mobility enablers with 15,000 employees across 14 countries. To be the transformative force within mobility, we need to offer the best possible digital experience for both our customers and colleagues within the group. This means you'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, dedicated colleagues, and great challenges to keep pushing your professional and personal development.
What do we offer? The dynamic and fast paced environment of a scale-up with the stability and resources that comes with being part of a large, established group. The best of both worlds if you ask us.
Our modern office located here in Mölndal offers both café and restaurant as well as gym and padel facility (fun fact: we ended up in the top ten best-looking offices in Sweden 2023, if you'll allow us to brag a little). Your well-being is important to us, which is why we offer PTs, instructor-led training classes every day and the opportunity to challenge your colleagues in a game of padel. And of course:
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Flexible working hours
Wellness allowance
30 days of paid vacation
