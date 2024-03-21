Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Cybersecurity Design Engineer
As a CS Senior Design Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and testing cyber security solutions for our projects from an E2E perspective.
Conduct the appropriate security analysis, defense, and countermeasures at each phase of the software development lifecycle, to result in robust and reliable software but also in the Product Cybersecurity Life Cycle Management.
What will you do
• Create and write security requirements.
• Define and design secure architectures, security controls, and security reference architectures.
• Perform security threat analysis and risk assessments, and develop security concepts and security requirements for automotive systems and networks.
• Develop and maintain security strategy and roadmap (Automotive & digitalization)
• Provide engineering designs for new software solutions to help mitigate security vulnerabilities.
• Propose processes, procedures, and learning platforms to support the team development plan and to bring awareness to the organization.
• Support the organization in its journey to compliance.
• Track and analyze cybersecurity trends and emerging technologies.
• Performs other duties as necessary in support of business objectives.
Knowledge, Skills, and Experience needed for this position.
• BSc or MSc. degree in Software, Electrical or Computer engineering, or equivalent education.
• A strong understanding of the threat landscape of a connected device and the mitigation mechanisms needed for protection.
• Strong security background in cryptography, key management, firewall, and software integrity and secure protocols.
• A minimum of 5 years relevant professional experience of developing security solutions in vehicle or other embedded environments in the automotive industry or aerospace industry
• Experience in programming languages such as C/C++ and Python/Bash/CAPL
• Knowledge and experience on vehicle networks and communication protocols such as CAN, TCP/IP, IEEE 802.11x, BLE, and Bluetooth
• Nice to have: Security in the Cloud, Embedded systems, IoT, and Hardware-based attacks.
• Capable of conceptualizing, defining, and implementing security systems and architectures, designing, and configuring security tools and intrusion detection systems
• Knowledge and experience in the following standards/methods: ISO 21434, UNECE R155, JASPAR A-SPICE UDS, ISO14229, ISO 21434, nice to have UNR156, CSMS and related processes, e.g., ISO/IEC 27001, Risk Management Frameworks, e.g. ISO 31000, NIST Cybersecurity Framework
• Ability to work constructively as an individual or in teams.
• Positive attitude with a learning mindset and willingness to evolve within the given role.
• High self-learning abilities and a "get-things-done" attitude.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Erik Ceder, Head of Common Base Technologies at erik.ceder@volvocars.com
.
Please note that applications via email will not be approved. Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents in English via the link below as soon as possible.
As we use our channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70144-42349470". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8557154