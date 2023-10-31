Software Engineer
2023-10-31
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Full-stack Developers for Volvo ID
Want to drive digital change in automotive?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What's in it for you?
Are you a software engineer with an interest in IAM and does the thought of helping Volvo Cars become a fully electric car company by 2030 excite you? Excellent, then this might be a great opportunity for you, and we'd love for you to be one of our new (senior) software engineers!
We work in customer-centric product teams to make Volvo Cars' business fully digital. Our team is part of the Commercial Digital area, and our mission is to ensure we know our customers well and keep this information safe and secure. We support the rest of the organisation in using this knowledge to serve our customers in the best possible way.
We're currently redesigning and developing a Customer IAM solution that will support our digital needs of the future and we have some exciting challenges ahead of us! The team's located primarily in Stockholm, Sweden but we work in a hybrid mode and can also support working from other locations.
You'll be part of a team of experienced engineers with a nice and respectful culture. You will be encouraged to demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and take part in our growing community of skilled engineers across Volvo Cars.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as
Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to spend on your health and well-being.
What you'll do.
Work with product managers and stakeholders to find solutions for exciting business problems related to authentication, authorization and account management.
Design and pitch solutions, arrange workshops and advocate your designs.
Build front-end components for user account management, primarily using React and Typescript.
Build microservices using Java / Springboot to provide new APIs, integrations and cater for new platform features.
Write automated tests for all your code that can be integrated in our CI/CD pipelines.
Contribute to the observability of the platform, maintaining monitoring and alerting mechanisms and logic (e.g. using Splunk and Prometheus/Grafana).
Identify and propose continuous improvements to increase platform reliability, maintainability and efficiency.
Share and encourage sound engineering practices and propose improvements to our ways of working.
Liaise with security and technical leadership to ensure appropriate security safeguards are in place.
Provide excellent documentation for your solutions, both as part of your code and for customers that integrate with our product.
Who you are?
We are looking for talented and passionate full-stack engineers who are security-minded and have an interest in working with security-related products or IAM.
Below we have listed some things that we think will be important for you to be successful in the role. Don't worry though if you don't check all the boxes - if you're excited about the role, we're eager to meet you regardless!
Enjoy collaborating with peers in engineering-, product- and UX to build outstanding products.
Understand the importance of having a solution that is scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound; you care about quality and know what it means to ship high quality code.
Solid experience working hands-on as a software engineer with Java development (preferably full-stack) in an agile environment.
Experience of working with infrastructure-as-code and CI/CD setups - we use Kubernetes, ArgoCD, Harbor and Gitlab primarily.
Like to have fun at work and take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included!
How To Learn More And Apply
Does this sound interesting? We welcome your application with CV and cover letter! Interviews are ongoing and selections are continuous, please apply at the earliest. If you have any questions regarding the process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Keerthi Veeraraghavan at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
Keerthi Veeraraghavan
