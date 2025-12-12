Software engineer - test automation
2025-12-12
Company Description
Do you want to furnish the future and make room for everyone?
With us, you can feel at home at work while sharing that feeling with millions around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Software Engineer, you'll have many opportunities to explore new areas and try things you've never done before.
IKEA Digital Engineering is part of the Technology area, working with critical digital products that enable the functioning of IKEA. At Inter IKEA Group, we unite Retail Concept, Range, and Supply to improve and make our home furnishing offer more accessible. You'll be part of IKEA of Sweden and the Product Engineering organization within Range Operations.
The Product Engineering Area focuses on building an attractive, consistent, and efficient way of working for product development and our suppliers. Our mission is to create a strong foundation for IKEA's labelling systems, enabling seamless use across the entire value chain.
Job Description
We're looking for a Software Engineer who loves to learn new things and challenge the status quo. At Core Business Range, we are taking the next step in our journey by simplifying, focusing, and putting the product at the center-fully concentrating on our core assignments.
Our business revolves around developing products; it's at the heart of everything we do. You will play a key role in our journey as we dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance, and secure the best possible products at the lowest possible price. The role is based in Malmö, Sweden, and requires strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with both in-house and offshore teams.
In the role you will bridge the gap between development and quality assurance, building tools and frameworks that empower teams to ship code faster and with confidence. You are a hard core software developer with a passion to break code and a key eye on automation.
In your day to day you would:
Design, develop, and maintain robust test automation frameworks for UI, API, and performance testing.
Write and execute complex automated test scripts in languages like Python, Java, or C#.
Collaborate with developers, product & platform leaders and QA engineers to define test strategies and automate acceptance criteria.
Integrate testing into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., GitLab CI) to enable continuous delivery.
Perform root cause analysis for defects and contribute to fixing them.
Champion best practices in testing, code quality, and testability.
Develop and deliver test API's towards application for quicker validation
Qualifications
Strong programming skills in at least one language (Python, Java, C#, etc.).
Experience with test automation frameworks (Selenium, Cypress, Appium, TestNG/JUnit).
Understanding of software development principles, design patterns, and data structures.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies, Git, and CI/CD tools.
Ability to understand complex system architectures and business logic.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) or containerization (Docker).
Performance/Load testing (JMeter, LoadRunner) or Security testing experience.
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö at IKEA of Sweden and internal title will be Software Engineer. IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers worldwide.
This is a full-time position located in Malmö at IKEA of Sweden and internal title will be Software Engineer. IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers worldwide.

We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
