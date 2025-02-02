Software Engineer - Tech Enablement
About the Team
The Tech Enablement team in Product & Tech at Trustly is responsible for the developer experience across all engineering teams. Our mission is to have a best in class developer experience and culture where engineering teams innovate and deliver tested, secure and observable products. We collaborate closely with all engineering teams including the infrastructure and security teams.
About the role
We're seeking a highly motivated Software Engineer to join our Tech Enablement team and drive technical innovation across our developer experience. You'll be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the core infrastructure that supports our development lifecycle. This is a highly impactful role where you'll shape the future of how we build and deliver software. The nature of the work requires daily interactions with the whole organization and might involve travel. You will report to the Head of Tech Enablement.
What you'll do
Technical Leadership: Provide technical guidance and support to engineers in writing high quality, reliable and observable code.
Tooling & Automation: Champion a culture of automation by developing tools and libraries that improve developer experience and productivity.
Shared Libraries: Create and maintain shared libraries and frameworks that promote code reuse, consistency, and best practices across engineering teams.
Observability & Monitoring: Promote knowledge sharing and best practices for monitoring and observability, making a scalable impact through the creation of standardized solutions.
CI/CD Optimization: Enhance and expand our continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using GitHub Actions to streamline development processes and accelerate product releases.
Who you are
3-5 years of hands-on experience as a software engineer in a microservices architecture using Java or Typescript.
Experience working with public clouds and containers using AWS and Kubernetes
Experience working with ArgoCD and GitOps-based deployments
Experience working with monitoring, logging and observability, preferably using Datadog
Experience with leading projects and/or working in the fintech industry or financial services in general is a plus.
Are you someone who voices new ideas and acts on them? Do you value great communication with all stakeholders? We are looking to strengthen the team with dedicated, highly motivated people who thrive in working with different areas across the organisation.
If you feel that your skill set and personality compliments the criteria above, apply now and kindly submit your CV in English.
