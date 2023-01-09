Software Developers in C/C++, Java, Python or Erlang
2023-01-09
Job description
Sigma is currently looking for software developers for one of the leading Telecom companies, that stands at the forefront of Agile software development, using methods and principles like Lean and Scrum.
You will work in a cross-functional, self-organizing and highly independent team. You'll be working directly with your Product Owner and stakeholders in a collaborative manner. This requires maturity and a 'team first' approach, which we believe is the best way to create great software.
The team will design, implement and test the feature, product and system from requirements to production and commercial deployment.
Basic qualifications
Qualifications:
MSc/BSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge.
Fluent in English, written and verbal.
5+ years of working with development in C/C++, Java, Python or Erlang.
Preferable experience
Mobile Core network knowledge - IP Networks, L2/L3, Routing, 3GPP, TCP/IP, HTTP, UDP, L2TP, TLS
User plane and control plane functions
Agile ways of working (Scrum, XP, etc.)
Good spoken and written English
Cloud Infrastructure knowledge such as Open stack, VMWare
Build systems (cmake, gnu make)
Development on Linux
Data communication and networking (Cloud networking, Container networking, Private/Public Clouds)
Containers & Virtualization: Kubernetes, Docker, KVM, VMWare, Helm
Service Based Architecture, Microservices
Scripting: Python, Perl, shell scripting
Experience in working with databases
System Test competence; System test automation
Continuous integration development and tools: GIT, SW build with Maven, Jenkins
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
About you
You are passionate about what you do which is obvious from your actions.
You have a talent for software development and computer systems. Your love to discuss software development and are comfortable about sharing this knowledge.
You are continuously developing your knowledge through experience, as well as reading and experimentation.
You love troubleshooting and digging into complex problems.
You have focus and ambition to understand customer needs on developed features.
You take pride in understanding the whole product and its environment.
Software is more than just a job for you.
We offer
Challenging projects - you will work together with a leading Swedish company.
A flat organization and a very open atmosphere.
Team building - we regularly meet after work and spend time together with our colleagues and friends.
Strong employer - Sigma Technology has been voted by its employees as one of the top 5 best employers in Sweden for the past four years.
Contact
For more information please contact
Yuliya Alsop,
