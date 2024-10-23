Software Developer to Amra Medical AB
Amra Medical AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-10-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amra Medical AB i Linköping
Who are we?
AMRA is a ground-breaking international informatics health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to health and wellness. Today we are 40+ employees based around the world and are operating on the US, European, Australian and Asian market, with the need to expand further.
The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights - all from a single whole-body MRI.
We work with the world's leading pharma companies and academic hospitals in the world to develop new treatments in Metabolic, Neuromuscular and Sarcopenia/Frailty areas.
An additional focus of the company is our Profiler 4 medical devices. Our Body Composition Profile is available in the Health and Wellness markets while the MAsS Scan is currently being used in the liver transplant and cirrhosis areas for clinical development.
Job assignment
As a software developer at AMRA, you will work in a small team, living the DevOps philosophy. The team responsibilities include everything from defining requirements for new features, design, implementation and testing, to deployment, operation and maintenance.
You will work in a complex and challenging mix of backend software and databases in the cloud, client applications running in Linux, web based user interfaces, low level image processing and automated build and test systems.
Who are we looking for?
We are interested in hiring people with passion and a desire to learn and develop. We think you are a curious person who is committed to your work and attentive to the needs of others. You are a service-oriented person who asks for help when you need it and offers your help to others.
We seek someone with at least a few years experience of professional software development. We'd like to see some of these skills in your resume:
Cloud based software development and deployment
Machine learning in image analysis applications
Web applications and IT security
User experience and graphic design
Medical images from MRI cameras
Relational databases
Experience of Python development
Continuous integration, automated testing and continuous delivery
Experience of software development in a regulated Medical Device environment is highly valued.
What do we offer?
AMRA is a young, exciting, and growing company with a strong scientific foundation. We offer a stimulating workplace with varying tasks, highly knowledgeable colleagues, and plenty of opportunities to make a difference. As part of our team, you get the opportunity to contribute to a healthier world.
The placement is at the AMRA main office in Linköping. We have colleagues in both the UK and US, and very good knowledge of both Swedish and English is therefore a requirement.
We strive to have a high presence at the office, but working part time from home is possible.
Application
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Ola Petersson, Chief Technology Officer,ola.petersson@amramedical.com
.For general questions please contactÅsa Callenfors, Director HR ,asa.callenfors@amramedical.com
As the process is ongoing, please submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly refrain from contact with recruitment firms in this process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amra Medical AB
(org.nr 556804-3227) Arbetsplats
Amra Medical Kontakt
Åsa Callenfors asa.callenfors@amramedical.com Jobbnummer
8973697