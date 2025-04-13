Software Developer (Senior)
2025-04-13
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Botkyrka
Join Multiply & VisFlow - Drive Innovation with Scalable Tech
Are you an experienced full-stack developer who thrives in fast-paced environments and enjoys building high-quality, scalable systems? At Multiply, we're growing rapidly - and we're looking for a Senior Software Developer to help us push the boundaries of our flagship platform, VisFlow (https://www.visflow.io/).
You'll be joining a forward-thinking team dedicated to building cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and data-driven innovation across industries.
About the Role
As a Senior Software Developer, you'll play a key role in designing and implementing robust front-end and back-end solutions for VisFlow. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams, mentor junior developers, and contribute to the technical strategy of our product.
Your Technical Toolbox
We're looking for someone with solid hands-on experience in the following areas:
AngularJS - Advanced proficiency for front-end development
.NET (C#) - Expertise in building REST APIs and microservices
Full-stack development - Strong backend skills and system-level thinking
GitLab & CI/CD - Familiarity with DevOps tools and workflows
AWS for Frontend - Experience with CloudFormation, CloudFront, S3
PostgreSQL - Solid understanding of relational database design and queries
What You Bring
Technical Leadership - Proven ability to mentor, guide, and inspire team members
Agile Experience - Comfort working in Scrum or Kanban setups
Collaboration Skills - You communicate clearly and work well with both tech and business stakeholders
Problem Solver - Pragmatic, solution-oriented, and always aiming for clean, scalable code
What You'll Do
Build and maintain high-performance applications for VisFlow's platform
Contribute to the architectural direction and design decisions
Review code, provide technical mentorship, and uphold quality standards
Collaborate across teams to deliver seamless features and deployments
Continuously improve our CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure
Why Multiply?
Work on a visionary product with real-world impact
Join a team that values innovation, autonomy, and collaboration
Competitive salary and benefits
Hybrid/remote flexibility
Clear opportunities for growth and technical ownership
Ready to Take the Lead?
If you're ready to join a company where your expertise will shape the future of tech-driven insights, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and help us build the next generation of visual flow and analytics platforms.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-13
E-post: join@multiply.tech
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500)
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA
9283155