Software developer for an exciting CI/CD journey!
2025-02-25
Join us now!
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Are you passionate about building robust and modular CI/CD environments from scratch? Do you want to make a significant impact on the day-to-day work life of many users? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Our team
Our mission is to create a robust and modular CI/CD environment in Gitlab and take it to the clouds. If your next aim is to build something from scratch, make it a common solution for TRATON and also have an impact on many users day to day work life, we can use your help. We are just in the beginning of the journey, so here you have the opportunity to contribute to the solution.
We are an engaged CI/CD team that enjoy making things run automatically and enable quality assurance for our SW developers. We are a team with a can-do attitude and we enjoy learning new things and are helpful towards each other.
Your role
As a part of the CI CD Enablement team, you are expected to build on the product by adding new solutions and features to our CI/CD environment.
Some of the features you will be able to set up:
* build cloud infrastructure
* build a modular CI/CD environment to fit customers' needs
* use data science for a more refined CI Machine
* implement improvements and solve customer support
As a person you can work well with others, you are driven and you do not fear the unknown.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who:
* has very good programming skills in Python
* has developed a CI/CD environment using Gitlab, AWS, Docker
* minimum 5 years experience in CI/CD
* have a solution-oriented attitude and a cloud-first mindset
* have an education in university within a technical field
The role is based in the Södertälje office with the opportunity to work a hybrid model with some days at home and some days in the office.
What we offer
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced price and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply before the 17th of March 2025. Your application should include a CV and answers to the application screening questions, and copies of degree certificates.
We will review the applications and conduct interviews continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
If you have questions, please contact: Maria Baravdish, Group Manager at maria.baravdish@scania.com
