Software Developer
2025-05-08
Company Description
Join us in shaping the future of home furnishing through great software.
At Inter IKEA, we're looking for a Software Engineer who is passionate about test automation. If you're excited about solving complex problems, working with modern technologies, and making a real difference in people's everyday lives around the world, we'd love to hear from you.
As part of our Range Integration team, you'll contribute to projects that will make sure product information is made available through different implementations. We're a curious, collaborative, and diverse group of people who believe in innovation, accessibility, and the power of technology to improve life at home.
Job Description
We're currently looking for a Software Developer with a passion for quality and test automation.
At the heart of this role is a belief that great software developers bring together technical expertise, curiosity, and a collaborative mindset. While we don't expect you to check every box, the following qualifications will help you thrive in this role:
Qualifications
Experience working with programming languages like Java, / C#, and Python.
Hands-on experience with Test frameworks and test automation, such as Playwright and Robot Framework, Selenium, and Cypress.
Experience with performance test, API Test and tools and frame works like Postman, K6, JMeter.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and software development best practices.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work across disciplines in a diverse team environment.
Previous experience at IKEA is a plus, but not required - we value fresh perspectives just as much as familiarity.
Proficient in English
Degree in software Engineering, computer science, or other related engineering programs.
Have good skills in teamwork and collaboration
Passionate to Learn new tools and technologies
Capability in agile development methods of products/solutions
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö. We are actively conducting interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation.
If you have any questions about the role, please get in touch with our Hiring Manager at Bahareh.mohajer@inter.ikea.com
, and for questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
.
The last day to apply is May 22nd.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers worldwide. Ios is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the centre of IKEA's range development.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9329036