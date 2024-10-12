Software Developer
2024-10-12
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aSoftware Developer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Roles/Responsibilities of the support team:
• Take in queries from the DROC team and understand the request/requirements
• Be the first level of support
• If the case cannot be resolved by oneself, triage/classify the issues and identify which team to reach out to
• Track and report the progress to DROC and PO
• Execute ETL runs on DROC validation on Hadoop infrastructure
• Refresh UIs for DROC validation using elastic search
• Support DROC to write spark/hive queries if needed to analyze a dataset
• Support dev team and DROC team for config changes if specified by the relevant team.
Competences needed:
• Understand end to end ETL pipeline
• Competent within data engineering principles:
o Write Hive SQL (SPARK) queries (crucial)
o SCALA knowledge (crucial) o Shell scripting (important)
o How to work on Cloudera distribution (Oozie) (important)
o Elasticsearch (basic knowledge) o Quantexa (important)
• Familiar with but not needed to expert in:
o IntelliJ
o Zeppelin
o Bamboo, Jenkins, Nexus, Artifactory, Kafka
• Hands-on development experience (Java, Scala, etc.) via system integration projects
• Quantexa certified + Upgrade experience
• Fraud, financial crime, customer insight or compliance-based projects experience that utilize detection or predictive models
• Familiarity with agile development methodology
• Experience with projects involving statistical approaches or detection logic
• Experience with data mapping, relational data and object orientation
• Experience with data processing such as ETL as well as parsing and handling data quality related issues
• Understanding of operational environments and DevOps processes
• Development environment skills (code control, IDEs), and a solid understanding of development processes such as unit testing, design, and documentation
• Hand-on experience with Hadoop, Spark and Scala
• Ideally: Python, Elastic, Restful APIs JSON, Tomcat
• Extensive us of external tools such as GIT and Jenkins
Required skills
Spark
Scala
Oozie
Java
Quantexa
ELT
Shell
Languages
English (Advanced)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sushilkumar@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
