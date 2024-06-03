Software Developer
We have a requirement for the position of Software Developer with one of our client.
Location: Linköping/Norrköping
Requirement:
• 4-8 years of experience
• Master's degree in technology, information systems, computer science or similar field.
• Previous experience in software development for embedded systems.
• Solid knowledge in TensorFlow, Python and C/C++.
• Experience in C/C++, Perl or Python, ML, Computer Vision, Signal Processing Algorithms particularly non-linear Kalman filters and target trackers.
• Software development and debugging (intermediate level).
• Basic knowledge of goal tracking is desirable.
• Good ability to communicate in Swedish both orally and in writing.
• Swedish citizenship is required.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 26-06-2024
