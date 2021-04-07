Software Developer - Aviation Systems - Dynamicsource AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Dynamicsource AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-07DynamicSource has been developing flight critical systems for airlines since 2009.Our software is found in the cockpit and operations offices of many major airlines worldwide. Our team consists of airline pilots, aircraft performance engineers, software developers and business developers. We are now looking for a new star in our team to help us fly higher.Your JobBackend systems development in various software languagesDesigning, prototyping and implementing new features in an existing code baseWork remotely with minimal supervisionFull lifecycle application developmentSoftware testing and quality assuranceSupport, maintain and document software functionalityFlexibility to adapt and be responsive to customer driven change requirementsIntegrate software with existing systemsIdentify, evaluate and implement new technologiesContinuous performance tuning, optimization and improvement of the existing code baseYou are a passionate and highly skilled software developer that will design, develop, test, support and install software solutions for the aviation industry. You have experience in building secure, high-quality and innovative software in compliance with coding standards and technical design. Our experienced group of developers will make sure to give you a flying start towards your missions that transform the aviation sector.Must have skills (excellent knowledge)C++and eitherObjective-CorJavaScriptGood to have (we'll teach you if required)Swift/SwiftUIAD IntegrationReactClient Server CommunicationBonus pointsExperience in JenkinsInterest or experience in aviation and related systemsDynamicSource has signed a collective agreement via Teknikföretagen for its employees. To learn more, please google "Tekniktjänstemannaavtalet".Interviews will be conducted as applications are submitted and the position may be filled before deadline.2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03DynamicSource ABKungsholmsgatan 1211227 Stockholm5674903