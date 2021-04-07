Software Developer - Aviation Systems - Dynamicsource AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Developer - Aviation Systems
Dynamicsource AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Dynamicsource AB i Stockholm
DynamicSource has been developing flight critical systems for airlines since 2009.
Our software is found in the cockpit and operations offices of many major airlines worldwide. Our team consists of airline pilots, aircraft performance engineers, software developers and business developers. We are now looking for a new star in our team to help us fly higher.
Your Job
Backend systems development in various software languages
Designing, prototyping and implementing new features in an existing code base
Work remotely with minimal supervision
Full lifecycle application development
Software testing and quality assurance
Support, maintain and document software functionality
Flexibility to adapt and be responsive to customer driven change requirements
Integrate software with existing systems
Identify, evaluate and implement new technologies
Continuous performance tuning, optimization and improvement of the existing code base
You are a passionate and highly skilled software developer that will design, develop, test, support and install software solutions for the aviation industry. You have experience in building secure, high-quality and innovative software in compliance with coding standards and technical design. Our experienced group of developers will make sure to give you a flying start towards your missions that transform the aviation sector.
Must have skills (excellent knowledge)
C++
and either
Objective-C
or
JavaScript
Good to have (we'll teach you if required)
Swift/SwiftUI
AD Integration
React
Client Server Communication
Bonus points
Experience in Jenkins
Interest or experience in aviation and related systems
DynamicSource has signed a collective agreement via Teknikföretagen for its employees. To learn more, please google "Tekniktjänstemannaavtalet".
Interviews will be conducted as applications are submitted and the position may be filled before deadline.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03
Adress
DynamicSource AB
Kungsholmsgatan 12
11227 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5674903
Sökord
Dynamicsource AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Dynamicsource AB i Stockholm
DynamicSource has been developing flight critical systems for airlines since 2009.
Our software is found in the cockpit and operations offices of many major airlines worldwide. Our team consists of airline pilots, aircraft performance engineers, software developers and business developers. We are now looking for a new star in our team to help us fly higher.
Your Job
Backend systems development in various software languages
Designing, prototyping and implementing new features in an existing code base
Work remotely with minimal supervision
Full lifecycle application development
Software testing and quality assurance
Support, maintain and document software functionality
Flexibility to adapt and be responsive to customer driven change requirements
Integrate software with existing systems
Identify, evaluate and implement new technologies
Continuous performance tuning, optimization and improvement of the existing code base
You are a passionate and highly skilled software developer that will design, develop, test, support and install software solutions for the aviation industry. You have experience in building secure, high-quality and innovative software in compliance with coding standards and technical design. Our experienced group of developers will make sure to give you a flying start towards your missions that transform the aviation sector.
Must have skills (excellent knowledge)
C++
and either
Objective-C
or
JavaScript
Good to have (we'll teach you if required)
Swift/SwiftUI
AD Integration
React
Client Server Communication
Bonus points
Experience in Jenkins
Interest or experience in aviation and related systems
DynamicSource has signed a collective agreement via Teknikföretagen for its employees. To learn more, please google "Tekniktjänstemannaavtalet".
Interviews will be conducted as applications are submitted and the position may be filled before deadline.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03
Adress
DynamicSource AB
Kungsholmsgatan 12
11227 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5674903
Sökord