Software Developer - 401293
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Hässleholm Visa alla datajobb i Hässleholm
2023-04-10
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Hässleholm
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams, and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Are you looking for a new challenge and want to bring new green solutions to the world market? If you are driven by product development and believes that your team members are your most important assets, then we would like to get to know you!
Join us as a Software Developer based in Hassleholm, Sweden
Your mission?
You will be part of a highly motivated and productive team developing the next generation rail control systems. You will be working with safety-critical embedded systems and have the possibility to learn a great deal about railway signaling and protocols, the ERTMS and CENELEC standards for developing software used in control and protection systems.
For your role as a Software developer/design, you will focus on development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of software written in C and C++ for our signaling solution systems.
Your key responsibilities?
Perform Technical analysis of issues and trouble reports and new requested features.
Design, implement and integrate new software functionality.
Maintenance and bug fixes.
Requirements engineering.
Root-cause, impact, and safety-analysis.
Customer support.
Minimum qualifications:
Bachelor and/or master's degree preferable in engineering or computer science or corresponding technical experience.
1-3 years of work experience in software development is required, ideally for embedded systems.
Extensive knowledge and experience in C and C++
Good knowledge of Linux based systems and job specific tools like: Git, GitLab, Gerrit and Jenskins
Strong communication, initiative, and decision-making skills
Ideally:
Knowledge of CENELEC railway standards and safety methodology, concepts, and principles.
Great experience in product development, preferably of a complex safety related system
Fluent command of the English language, orally and in writing (mandatory)
Why Alstom?
Alstom is the leading company in the railway sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive, and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
Gamla Brogatan 34 (visa karta
)
281 48 HÄSSLEHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
7639623