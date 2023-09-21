Social Media Regional Lead Emea
2023-09-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Drive Social Media performance by bridging the gap between global and local teams, while contributing to the general work of the Global Social Media team.
As an integral part of the social media team, you will serve as the liaison between markets and the central team. With a global perspective, you will ensure that your region aligns with Volvo Cars' overall social media objectives as well as ensuring that the central team gets all the relevant local input. In addition to your role as a regional lead, you will actively collaborate on various social media projects and campaigns as part of the larger social media team.
What you will do
* Coordinate campaigns and central content for your region.
* Serve as the primary point of contact for markets within your region.
* Drive region-specific social media projects.
* Participate in global campaigns and projects, representing the social media function.
* Identify successful examples from the region and adapt them for global use.
* Ensure that Volvo Cars' brand strategy serves as the foundation for all produced content.
* Monitor social media analytics and follow up accordingly.
* Support the Community Management Lead with community management issues.
* Maintain an up-to-date register of all listed social media accounts, ensuring central administrative ownership and contact information.
* Engage in social media listening within the region and escalate relevant matters to the regional and central PR teams.
What you will bring
* Relevant studies in marketing/communications.
* Over 2 years of proven experience in Social Media.
* Demonstrated leadership skills to inspire and motivate others.
* Track record of successfully delivering complex projects in a global/multi-market environment with experience from multiple markets within the EMEA region.
* Strong understanding of major social media platforms.
* Knowledge of market-specific dynamics within your region.
* Data-driven mindset, making decisions based on insights.
* Customer-centric approach.
* Experience in direct-to-consumer business operations.
* Action-oriented.
* Embraces a test-and-learn mindset, enabling quick failure and sustainable successes.
* International work experience in the US, Asia, or prominent European markets, demonstrating the ability to guide global strategy and collaborate with both global teams and local markets.
* Fluency in English.
* Volvo Cars Core Competencies, Builds trust, collaborates, self development and drives results plus Volvo Cars additional Competencies: Builds Networks Ersättning
