Site Operations Leader
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2026-06-01
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About you and this role
The Site Operations Leader has overall responsibility and accountability for the plant assets, personnel, and performance. This role has oversight of a smaller site with moderate levels of complexity. The plant is comprised of a production unit, utilities, and logistics. The Site Operations Leader provides business and administrative leadership to multiple empowered, work process driven teams, this includes other people leaders and professional individual contributors. The Site Operations Leader develops and executes operational strategy to achieve business objectives. As a leader, fosters a work environment with a high level of integrity and strong safety and customer focus. The leader should be one that embraces inclusion and diversity, innovation and sustainability, continuous improvement, and empowerment.
Responsibilities
Provide the strategic leadership necessary for successful long-term operation of site facilities. The site leader represents Dow locally with community and agency partners.
Delivers continuously improving Environmental, Health & Safety performance. This includes maintaining site compliance with all internal and external regulations. Ensures the plant is meeting the operational requirements of Dow's businesses and continuously improving. This includes product delivery, quality and operating the plant to meet customers' needs.
Engages established leveraged site services to achieve plant success. Leveraged services typically include: Maintenance, Technology Implementation for Competitive Advantage, Environmental, Health & Safety operations, Logistics, HR, Business Services, Purchasing and Public Affairs. Provides a sustainable, highly-trained operational work force including contractors.
Balances short-term priorities with long-term needs of the site and the business on site. Meets the annual expense budget for the plant as set by the function and business.
Develops and maintains relationships with the appropriate business and functional leaders to ensure that the needs of the business are understood and communicated to the site.
Maintains Dow's license to operate by developing and maintaining strong relationships with community, state/provincial and regulatory leaders.
Qualifications
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree in a science or engineering discipline.
A minimum of 10 years of engineering, manufacturing, or related experience.
Previous people leadership experience.
Your Skills
Communication: Effectively share information, ideas, and feelings with others, encompassing both verbal and nonverbal aspects
Strategic Planning: Setting organizational direction, developing goals, and creating action plans to achieve those goals
Leadership: Guide, motivate, and inspire others towards achieving a common goal
Environment Health and Safety: Understanding regulations, conducting risk assessments, investigating incidents, and communicating effectively
Business Relationship Management (BRM): Crucial for fostering strong connections between an organization and its stakeholders
Budget Management: Effectively plan, track, allocate, and adjust financial resources. Business Management: Effectively lead and oversee teams and organizations
Additional notes
Relocation support is available under the European Long-Term Relocation program. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dow Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556079-9834)
Carlsgatan 12 A (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dow Sverige AB Kontakt
Akshay Sawant Asawant7@Dow.com +912266741331 Jobbnummer
9940644