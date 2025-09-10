Site Manager Concrete
OHL Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Södertälje Visa alla byggjobb i Södertälje
2025-09-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OHL Sverige AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Influence and monitor the project's revenues and costs in order to achieve profitability target at a minimum.
Responsible to immediate supervisor for project results.
Manage, plan and be in charge of production in the relevant project.
Responsible to immediate supervisor for implementation of identified actions for risks and opportunities, and reporting status of same.
Assist and ensure that the project is implemented according to established guidelines.
Responsible for ensuring that the project has a good working environment by following applicable legislation and OHLA's work environment instructions.
React and act during hazardous situations - TIMEOUT.
Responsible for approval and correctness of subordinates' wages.
Responsible for ensuring that a logbook is kept on the project.
Responsible for exchanges of experience.
Employ work method statements and delegate duties in order to create a sense of commitment.
Become familiar with and follow quality and environmental plans and implement the project according to these plans.
Contribute to the development of the individual employee and the group as a whole through a collaborative approach, in accordance with operational goals. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10
E-post: aleksandra.kim@ohla-sverige.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OHL Sverige AB
(org.nr 559112-4358), https://ohla-sverige.com/projekt/jarnvag/gerstaberg/
153 91 JÄRNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9501487