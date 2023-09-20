Shifting bottleneck identification with discrete-event simulation
Background of thesis
project/Summary:
Identification of production system bottlenecks is not trivial due to increased production system complexity. Factors that can create bottlenecks are for example the product mix, material shortage, or manning. These factors can change over time and so can the bottlenecks. Therefore it is of interest to identify and evaluate methods for shifting bottleneck identification. For the evaluation of the methods a discrete-event simulation model should be constructed which models Volvo's production system.
Student profile:
Mechanical, production or logistics engineering
Students which are interested in production effectivization and have experience of discrete-event simulation.
Thesis subject:
Construct a discrete-event simulation model of Volvo's production system
Identify, describe and evaluate shifting bottleneck detection methods using the simulation model
Document and present results
Thesis Level: Master
Language: Swedish/English
Starting date: 2024
Number of students: 1-2
Tutor:
Simon Karlsson (Local Technology Specialist - Flow simulation)simon.karlsson.3@volvo.com
