Shifting bottleneck identification with discrete-event simulation

Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Köping
2023-09-20


Visa alla datajobb i Köping, Kungsör, Arboga, Hallstahammar, Surahammar eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Köping, Eskilstuna, Örebro, Flen, Hallsberg eller i hela Sverige

Background of thesis
project/Summary:
Identification of production system bottlenecks is not trivial due to increased production system complexity. Factors that can create bottlenecks are for example the product mix, material shortage, or manning. These factors can change over time and so can the bottlenecks. Therefore it is of interest to identify and evaluate methods for shifting bottleneck identification. For the evaluation of the methods a discrete-event simulation model should be constructed which models Volvo's production system.

Student profile:
Mechanical, production or logistics engineering
Students which are interested in production effectivization and have experience of discrete-event simulation.

Thesis subject:
Construct a discrete-event simulation model of Volvo's production system
Identify, describe and evaluate shifting bottleneck detection methods using the simulation model

Document and present results

Thesis Level: Master

Language: Swedish/English

Starting date: 2024

Number of students: 1-2

Tutor:
Simon Karlsson (Local Technology Specialist - Flow simulation)
simon.karlsson.3@volvo.com

Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
[#video#https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUNiVxmiJDE{#400,300#}#/video#]

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Volvo Business Services AB (org.nr 556029-5197)
731 80  KÖPING

Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Operations

Jobbnummer
8126933

Prenumerera på jobb från Volvo Business Services AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB: