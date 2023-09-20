Software Engineer & Back-end Enthusiast
2023-09-20
As a successful SaaS company, Telavox is scaling up into new markets..
• and we are offering an ideal opportunity for Back-end Software Engineers, seeking to evolve in their profession, and who want to drive new development and be part of our tech transformation journey ahead!
With a lot of fun challenges ahead and plenty of room for curious minds, Telavox is a great place to be!
About the job
Welcome to the Partner Sales & Enablement Team at Telavox, where we're on a mission to create the ultimate BSS system (it's a telecom thing! ) for Telavox. Our system is the backbone that enables Telavox and our retailers to sell, support and configure their customers.
As a member of our team, you will be part of exploring new ways of increasing usage and simplifying the customer journey.
Join the Transformation
We're diving headfirst into a new era of new development and tech transformation alongside the everyday bug fixes. Your contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Telavox's solutions.
Collaborative Tech Enthusiasts
By joining our team, you will be part of forming and exploring the product roadmap together with a collaborative and communicative group of tech nerds that loves coding and working together!
Global Impact
You will work agile and have close contact with your colleagues in order to make changes as smooth and efficient as possible. By using know-how, collaboration, discussions, programming and technical tools to secure that key projects and initiatives are taken from idea to execution, you develop products and features that help Telavox win globally.
Learn more about what we do!
About you
You're an experienced software developer. You've been around. You've seen things...! You have a solid understanding of how software works, especially when it's complex.
You'll get a thrill out of tackling tricky software puzzles and steering creative solutions that will jazz up any software world!
You're also experienced enough to understand that everything can't be made new and shiny overnight, but you know how to come up with new solutions and designs. You see the big picture, both tech wise and from a business perspective.
You're NOT a "rockstar" or "ninja". You're a team player who enjoys coding as much as watching your teammates grow!
Did you say tech stack?
We're currently using mainly Java, MySql and JSP.
• .but that isn't important! We're on a journey! As long as you are an back-end enthusiast and know how a complex system works, you'll fit right in. We also know you are experienced enough to quickly learn new tech stacks if needed.
Telavox is the place to be!
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centres in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.
Today we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.7b in revenue and +400 Telavoxers in nine countries. In addition to being part of an entrepreneurial and forward-thinking tech company, we can offer you a warm-hearted culture, legendary kick-offs, competence development, great career opportunities, and lots of fun!
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your application as soon as possible. If there are any questions, please contact our Talent Acquisition Partner Sofia South at sofia.south@telavox.com
