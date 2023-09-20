Group Manager Product Quality Gothenburg Eevc & Cv
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
GROUP MANAGER PRODUCT QUALITY GOTHENBURG ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS/VEHICLE CONNECTIVITY AND COMPLETE VEHICLE
Are you a person that wants to make a difference every day? Do you have a passion for customer satisfaction and product improvements? Do you enjoy the challenge of working in global teams close to Product development, markets and customers? Then continue reading, for this might be the perfect job for you.
THIS IS US
Quality is a core value for the Volvo Group and a prerequisite for Customer Satisfaction. We have saved a place for you in our great team of social, innovative and passionate colleagues focusing on the common goal of keeping our customer on the road. The team has the responsibility to lead the Quality journey with the ambition to safeguard the customer satisfaction by detecting and initiating all short-term quality improvements. Within the pre-study and issue detection area the team leads the work and performs pre-investigation of field quality issues, prioritize them and secure that appropriate corrective actions are taken together with the product owners. Managing the Detect, Analyze and Solve Customer Product Issues process, support with data analytics and have an overview of the complete quality situation is also responsibilities within the team.
THIS IS THE ROLE
As manager for Product Quality EEVC & CV you will hold a strategic and important role having the responsibility to lead and develop a team of Product Quality Leaders (PQL), Data Analysts and a Process Manager.
This means:
Identify and develop competencies and resources to monitor, develop and improve product quality
Support prioritization of issues by ensuring that the processes and competences are in place to provide accurate descriptions and impacts of customer issues
Contribute to communication on product quality and customer satisfaction within Volvo GTT and to all our stakeholders
Identify and develop competencies and resources to support Product Quality Leaders with data analytics
Support in developing, maintaining, and improving the Detect, Analyze and Solve Customer Product Issues process
As a member of Q&CS Gothenburg management team, develop Q&CS products and services and support creating efficiency through improved flow
Together with Business areas, GTO, GTP and GTT, ensure that the product quality targets are set and met as well as improve the way we work with quality and customer satisfaction
Represent Q&CS in relevant process forums and Steering Committees
THIS IS WHAT WE OFFER
You will get a unique opportunity to rapidly complement your current line management expertise with a deep understanding of real life customer usage - and develop an extensive market knowledge and global network. We know that this will benefit you in whatever future direction you choose to go.
THIS IS YOU
We believe that you are an inspiring leader, passionate for the field of Quality and Customer Satisfaction. You embrace the field of data analytics as a future cornerstone in our daily work. You have a positive drive with a demonstrated ability to provide clear strategic and operational direction for a team working in a customer oriented and global environment. You create a learning culture, with a coaching approach where lean, agile and innovative ways of working are the foundation for our development. You are skilled in building effective teams and leading through networks and you have a well-developed ability to communicate efficiently. Acting with a clear sense of ownership and readily takes action on challenges is also skills you possess.
Required knowledge/experience
Minimum 3-5 years of senior line management
Good knowledge about aftermarket
Good knowledge of quality processes and tools
Expertise within Electrical, Electronics and/or Vehicle Connectivity
Good knowledge in Data Analytics
Good understanding of the commercial vehicle industry and what drives customer satisfaction
Master of Science degree or equivalent technical university degree
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others.
We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
Doesn't this sound like an amazing opportunity? Send in your application already today, we're looking forward to reviewing it.
Curious and have some questions? Give me a call -or meet me over a cup of coffee!
Helena Jergill, Director Q&CS Gothenburg, +46 31 323 16 08
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8126913