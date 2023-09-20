Supplier Quality Engineer Cab Exterior
2023-09-20
Interested to join a team who works hand and in hand with our suppliers to secure the best product quality for our end-customer? Driven by a strong quality mindset? Convinced that building solid relationship with supplier is key to continuously improve? Or just curious about the title? These are already good reasons to read further this offer!
This is us, your new colleagues
The Supply Network Quality organization, belonging to Volvo Group Purchasing, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and world-class performance. We are responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts. There is now an opportunity to join the SNQ CAB Exterior Team as an SQE. We have team members located in Gothenburg in Sweden and in Lyon in France.
Our main purpose is to foster quality culture in everything we do and to sustainably develop our suppliers to world-class performance.
By joining our organization, you can expect to be warmly welcomed, respected and appreciated for who you are. We value difference as we are convinced that it is key for a team to better perform in our work when everyone can express themselves freely. Your personal development is our priority making you, we hope, happy and motivated to come every day to work!
Role description
As a SQE, you have a full end-to-end ownership of your portfolio. Your input is key to select the best suitable supplier for a sourcing award for a product. Your work continues throughout the project to secure a quality assured project launch. After serial production start, you continue to follow and challenge our suppliers through continuous improvement work and zero default mindset. Risk management skills are core in all three steps: sourcing, project and running production.
Example of topics you will come across is RTS (review of technical specification), APQP, PPAP, or different kind of audits at supplier. This will require you to build and develop a large network made of both internal and external partners covering all areas from Suppliers to our Production Plants, Buyers, Engineering, Project Stakeholders, Warranty Department, etc.
Some of these activities will take place at the supplier locations or in our production plants or at the Volvo offices. You will need to take a leading position, driving for results according to Volvo Group expectations.
If you like a huge variety in your day-to-day business with a high autonomy and with a wide global cross-functional network, this is the place to be!
Who are you?
In this recruitment, we will have a high focus on the mindset and personality. We are looking for someone that embraces problems and sees these as learnings and opportunities. You have the right cross-functional mindset and willingness to share ideas.
You show great interest in the quality area with a good knowledge of automotive quality standards. You are targeting customer satisfaction in your daily work while remaining structured and organized. You have an eye for details, thanks to your technical knowledge, but also have a good general understanding of the situation, being able to make risk assessments and focus on the right areas. You are an excellent communicator and a multicultural team player, both internally Volvo but also towards supplier management teams, able to create networks and to lead cross-functional activities.
On top of a positive team-player attitude, precision, rigor, autonomy and proactivity are part of your behaviors as well as being able to capitalize experience and learn on the fly. You demonstrate a high "welcome to the problem" attitude and like the challenges.
As individual, you believe that people diversity brings to your team a competitive advantage and you put effort into creating an inclusive environment. Trust between each other is an important value for you. You share freely your view with a constructive mindset, adding value to the team.
If in addition to adhere to these values, you like to have fun at work, then you have an excellent profile for this position!
Required knowledge/experience
The job needs frequent travels (up to 3-4 times per month during certain periods)
Preferred MSc or BSc in Engineering, and a first technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree)
Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as IATF 16949, VDA, APQP & PPAP
Experience from supplier quality work within automotive business
Knowledge on areas such as Plastic molding, Chromating and Glass manufacturing is a plus
Good English communication skills, both orally and in writing
Car driving license
Are we a good match?
Still hesitating? You believe you have the right profile, but you don't have the required experience? Or you have the right experience, but you don't feel fully convinced? Let's have a virtual coffee and talk together.
At least, one point you can be sure, you will join an engaged team with key values based on respect and trust. We want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we all succeed together!
We look forward to receiving your application.
