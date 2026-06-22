Servicedesk

Danda AB / Kundservicejobb / Lund
2026-06-22


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For Tetra Pak we are searching for a Global Service Desk Consultat (swedish/english/spanish) to Provide IT support for users IT environment remotely via phone/webchat and/or using remote assistance tools.

You will uses the knowledge to improve business processes by analyzing company's needs and implementing solutions. Some of their responsibilities may include: Defining technical architecture, Training team members, Monitoring and testing implemented tools, and Solving complex situations.

Responsibilities:

Resolve tickets within SLA and quality targets

Follow ITIL processes (Incident, Request, Problem Management)

Participate in continuous improvement and shift-left initiatives

Act as technical support escalation point within GSD

Ensure high end-user satisfaction and communication

Language Skills (Mandatory):

Swedish: Excellent spoken and written

English: Excellent spoken and written

Spanish: Excellent spoken and written

Technical Skills (Enhanced - More Technical Profile):

Strong hands-on experience in Microsoft ecosystem (Windows 10/11, O365, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange)

Experience in Active Directory (user/account management, permissions)

Knowledge of Azure AD / Entra ID basics

Understanding of network fundamentals (VPN, DNS, connectivity troubleshooting)

Experience with ITSM tools (preferably ServiceNow)

Ability to perform advanced troubleshooting via remote tools

Basic understanding of endpoint management tools (Intune/SCCM)

Experience with hardware and device troubleshooting

SAP Systems knowledge

Support Skills:

Provide support via phone, chat, and remote tools

Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills

Ability to handle technical escalations independently

Experience working in a global support environment

Personal Skills:

Strong ownership and accountability

Ability to work under pressure in high-volume environments

Structured and organized way of working

Strong stakeholder communication skills

Team player with proactive mindset

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7947158-2063465".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249), https://jobb.danda.se
224 64 (visa karta)
224 64  LUND

Arbetsplats
Danda

Jobbnummer
9972200

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