Servicedesk
Danda AB / Kundservicejobb / Lund Visa alla kundservicejobb i Lund
2026-06-22
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For Tetra Pak we are searching for a Global Service Desk Consultat (swedish/english/spanish) to Provide IT support for users IT environment remotely via phone/webchat and/or using remote assistance tools.
You will uses the knowledge to improve business processes by analyzing company's needs and implementing solutions. Some of their responsibilities may include: Defining technical architecture, Training team members, Monitoring and testing implemented tools, and Solving complex situations.
Responsibilities:
Resolve tickets within SLA and quality targets
Follow ITIL processes (Incident, Request, Problem Management)
Participate in continuous improvement and shift-left initiatives
Act as technical support escalation point within GSD
Ensure high end-user satisfaction and communication
Language Skills (Mandatory):
Swedish: Excellent spoken and written
English: Excellent spoken and written
Spanish: Excellent spoken and written
Technical Skills (Enhanced - More Technical Profile):
Strong hands-on experience in Microsoft ecosystem (Windows 10/11, O365, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange)
Experience in Active Directory (user/account management, permissions)
Knowledge of Azure AD / Entra ID basics
Understanding of network fundamentals (VPN, DNS, connectivity troubleshooting)
Experience with ITSM tools (preferably ServiceNow)
Ability to perform advanced troubleshooting via remote tools
Basic understanding of endpoint management tools (Intune/SCCM)
Experience with hardware and device troubleshooting
SAP Systems knowledge
Support Skills:
Provide support via phone, chat, and remote tools
Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills
Ability to handle technical escalations independently
Experience working in a global support environment
Personal Skills:
Strong ownership and accountability
Ability to work under pressure in high-volume environments
Structured and organized way of working
Strong stakeholder communication skills
Team player with proactive mindset Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7947158-2063465". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249), https://jobb.danda.se
224 64 (visa karta
)
224 64 LUND Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
9972200