Service Technician
Valegro AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-21
About company
Liebherr-Sverige AB is responsible for sales and service activities of earthmoving and construction machinery. With its own workshops, this facility supports local customers in Sweden and Norway. Moreover, the construction machinery department takes care of service activities for duty-cycle crawler cranes, crawler cranes and deep foundation equipment to support customers in Sweden and Norway.
Responsibilities/Duties Diagnose, repair, overhaul and readjust of construction machinery
Assembly and commissioning of new machines
Repair parts on machines, either on the companies yard, jobsite, in the workshop or in the field
Read, understand, and interpret operating manuals, parts manuals and technical drawings
Apply/ install factory issued updates and modifications
Update service supervisor about job status, parts required etc.
Repair or replace damaged or worn parts with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) spares and OEM repaired parts
Operate machines for test, inspection, diagnoses and troubleshoot
Regular service attendances at customers sites
Complete assigned paperwork as instructed (time sheet, work report, expense report...)
Successfully complete factory authorized training
Comply to applicable safety standards
Represent LIEBHERR and its core values
Competencies Successful technical education such as electronic/ mechatronic technician, agricultural mechanic or higher technical education
High Voltage (HV) certificate for motor vehicles would be an advantage SS-EN 50110-1:2013
At least three years of experience as technician in the same or similar business
Advanced knowledge in electric and hydraulic systems, diesel engines, HV
English both written and spoken fluently, Swedish language would be an advantage
Organize, manage and complete projects individually and in teamwork
Cooperate with all levels of staff
Ability to multi-tasking while completing work in a competent and professional manner
Good communication skill
Valid driver's license and passport at all times
Willing to travel in the service region Sweden, Norway
Ability to work overtime as well as on weekends or on call duty
Advance knowledge of MS-Office
Demonstrated ability to handle confidential information
Team Player
Exact and precise working
Our Offer Challenging work opportunities
Interesting and responsible task in a successful company group
International training opportunities
Be part of family own company
Comfort working place
Does this sound interesting?
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Valegro Rekrytering Interim. Responsible Recruitment Consultant is Robert Klatzkow, robert@valegro.se
