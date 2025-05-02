Service & Parts Assortment Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
What you will do
Join Us in Creating Sustainable Transport Solutions
At Volvo Group, we are fully committed to the Paris Agreement and to securing a sustainable future for our planet. As part of our team, your work will directly contribute to this mission - by developing spare parts, service, and repair solutions that ensure vehicle uptime, build customer loyalty, and support the transition to sustainable transport.
We are now looking for a Service and Parts Assortment Engineer to join our Powertrain team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing spare parts and repair solutions for our vehicles - with a strong focus on serviceability, quality, and long-term sustainability. Your work will help ensure our customers stay on the road and remain confident in the Volvo brand.
You will:
* Develop, document, and optimize spare parts solutions for technical repairs
* Ensure repair methods and standard times meet safety and quality standards
* Own the parts assortment throughout the product lifecycle
Your future team
You'll join a collaborative team of 12 Service and Spare Parts Engineers from diverse cultural and technical backgrounds. We bring together newcomers and seasoned experts in a dynamic environment where teamwork and knowledge-sharing are key. We also collaborate closely with Aftermarket Technology teams across all global Volvo sites, fostering a culture of openness and continuous learning.
Who are you?
We believe you are someone who is genuinely passionate about new technology and motivated to grow in a role where your work truly matters. You likely bring experience in areas such as electromobility, automation, or advanced powertrain systems, and you have a solid understanding of the workshop environment. You know how to develop efficient, high-quality service solutions that support both our customers and our sustainability goals. With a strong focus on customer value, quality, and teamwork, you thrive in collaborative settings where knowledge is shared, and results are achieved together.
We see it as a strong advantage if you also bring:
* Broad knowledge of complete truck systems
* Experience working with Volvo Group products and platforms
* A genuine drive for continuous learning and technical innovation
Required Qualifications:
* Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent professional experience in the automotive field
* Strong understanding of vehicle systems, subsystems, and complete vehicle functions
* Fluent in both written and spoken English
Meritorious experience includes working with KOLA, JIRA, and Impact
What's in it for you?
This is a chance to join a global, forward-looking organization where your contribution matters - not just to the company, but to society and the planet. You'll be part of a supportive, diverse team that values expertise, innovation, and shared success. Together, we're shaping the future of sustainable transport.
Ready for the next move?
We promise you some truly exciting challenges and the opportunity to join a team of skilled colleagues. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who sees challenges as something positive and is ready to act? Then we hope to hear from you!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Curious and have some questions, reach out:
Hiring Manager - Patrik Klint Löwenberg, Mgr. Service & Parts Assortment Eng , patrik.klint.lowenberg@volvo.com
Last application date is the 18th of May.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20783-43355919". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sara Huskanovic +46 739029507 Jobbnummer
9316822