Service Coordinator
Hiab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hiab AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Vallentuna
, Katrineholm
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
Your mission
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow
HIAB is seeking a highly organized and proactive Customer Service Coordinator to optimize our service operations and elevate the customer experience. In this pivotal role, you will be responsible for strategically managing work orders and scheduling, balancing customer requirements with technician availability and operational constraints. Beyond logistics, you will act as a key ambassador for the brand, proactively communicating the value of HIAB's service offerings during customer interactions to drive adoption and support service sales growth.
This position will be based in Sodertalje, Sweden.
Key responsibilities
●Communicate proactively and professionally with customers to understand their needs, identify potential issues, and ensure timely resolution
● Collaborate closely with internal colleagues, Hiab's service center/field service teams, and external service partners to enable streamlined planning and delivery in line with agreed service lead times and quality standards
● Schedule and plan service activities to ensure efficient and timely service delivery, with a strong understanding of different service tasks and their impact on time requirements, competencies, and preparation needs
● Create, assign, monitor, and close work orders, ensuring all relevant and accurate information is recorded in the system
● Manage unexpected issues and respond to emergencies by effectively prioritising, reallocating, and adjusting tasks or resources as required.
● Support service preparation through effective spare parts planning and coordination of required orders
● Prepare, issue, and actively follow up quotes, estimates, and invoices for chargeable service work
● Ensure high quality and timely customer reporting of completed service activities, in collaboration with service technicians
● Ensure timely invoicing of completed chargeable service work and support the reduction of WIP
● Ensure accuracy and quality of service technician time sheet reporting
● Drive lifecycle activation to support business growth and customer retention by communicating the value of Hiab's services during customer interactions, following up on lifecycle opportunities, and promoting and offering ProCare solutions.
What we are looking for
● Relevant commercial or technical education
● Demonstrable experience of providing excellent customer service, prioritising and adapting planning based on changing situations
● Experience in working with SAP and/or Salesforce systems is preferable
● Strong customer orientation and professionalism
● Ability to manage multiple priorities and remain focused in fast paced environment
● Ability to communicate the value of services to customers during service interactions
● Collaborative way of working with cross functional teams
● Ability work individually and as part of a team
● Ability to balance customer experience with business priorities
● Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
● Good level of IT skills (SAP, Salesforce) and capability to learn new systems and tools
●Interacts confidently, comfortably, and proactively with customers to manage expectations and resolve issues effectively
●Takes end to end ownership of service orders, from creation to closure, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.
●Demonstrates a flexible mindset with a focus on high quality customer service.
What we offer
We offer you a position in a global organisation where you are challenged with interesting and diverse tasks. These tasks will provide a great opportunity for you to grow professionally.
Our benefits include
A truly international role with exposure to multiple markets and teams.
Opportunities for professional development in a growing digital environment.
A supportive, collaborative culture that values continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hiab AB
(org.nr 556981-2828)
Tallvägen 8 (visa karta
)
151 37 SÖDERTÄLJE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Hiab Sweden Jobbnummer
9938995