Service Coordinator
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-24
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Jönköping
, Skövde
, Borås
, Vara
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Working as a Service Coordinator As a Junior Service Integrator, you will join the Service Integration Office and play a key role in coordinating, monitoring, and enhancing IT service management delivered by both internal teams and external providers. You will collaborate closely with service owners and suppliers to ensure services meet agreed processes, quality standards, and governance frameworks. The role offers broad exposure to IT operations, including incident, request, problem, and change management, as well as service reporting and cross-functional collaboration.
Main responsibilities:
Support day to day around IT Change management, reporting and other activities around IT Service Management
Assist in coordination and follow up with external suppliers and internal stakeholders
Help maintain service documentation, operational procedures, and governance material
Contribute to service reporting, KPI follow up, and continuous improvement initiatives
Participate in operational meetings, reviews, and service follow ups
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work with our customer.
You will be coached by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with our customer.
Who You Are:
An education within IT or equivalent practical experience
An interest in IT service management, operations, or service integration
Good understanding of ITIL concepts (incident, change, problem, service management)
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken
A structured and reliable way of working, with attention to detail
Willingness to learn and develop within a professional IT environment Experience with tools such as ServiceNow, working with suppliers, or IT operations is considered a merit, but not required.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 16 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635122-1965965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 31 HUSKVARNA Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Jobbnummer
9874786