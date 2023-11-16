Service Coordinator
2023-11-16
We are now expanding and are therefore looking for a full-time Service Coordinator for our Service and Maintenance department in Malmö.
Do you want to work in a company with high ambitions, international work environment and great possibilities for self-development? Are you a person that enjoys working in fast-pace, brings new ideas to the table and wants to make an impact?
SPI Global Play is Europe's leading play supplier and manufacturer. With a reputation for quality and innovation, company has developed and built Family Entertainment Centres (FECs), adventure parks all over the world. Our business idea is to offer companies all around the globe complete concepts and turn-key solutions to create unique experience-based activities for all ages in public and commercial spaces.
We have high demands on you as an applicant, but we also offer diverse and challenging work. To thrive in this role, you should be solution minded, confident to work individually on many projects and willing to implement new ideas in your daily job. Often you will need to cooperate with other departments, be in daily contact with colleagues in our various offices, as well as external suppliers and manufacturers around the globe. Therefore, it is important you are a good communicator and a team player.
Desired qualifications and skills:
• Service Orientated
• Microsoft Office
• Good communication skills in English + a basic understanding of Swedish
• Project planning
• Ability to work both as part of a team and individually
• Flexibility, working under pressure to meet deadlines and multitasking
• Understanding of technical drawings for construction
• Able to perform general repairs or maintenance work
• IT savvy
• Driver's license
• Forklift license or willingness to earn one
• Problem solving
• Sales
Your main tasks;
• Communicate with new and existing customers about their maintenance needs and provide high-level customer service
• Make quotations and offers for maintenance assignments
• Planning service tours
• Arrange and order the necessary materials and tools for the maintenance visits
• Update and actively work with our CRM-system
• Actively work with extra sales for the service and maintenance department
• A positive attitude and willingness to help colleagues with creative solutions and ideas
• Willingness to improve, learn new skills and develop within the company
• Support and assist Service and Maintenance department manager with different tasks as needed
The candidate will be chosen based on person's experience and attitude. The candidate may also be required to travel to other countries for period of time several times a year.
Does this sound like a job for you? If yes, we look forward to receiving your application and cover letter.
For further information or questions please contact: john.b@spiglobalplay.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: john.b@spiglobalplay.com
SPI Global Play AB
Skrittgatan 8
213 77 MALMÖ
