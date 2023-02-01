Serveringspersonal

LVL in Luppio AB / Servitörsjobb / Övertorneå
2023-02-01


Warmth and community are important for us. Each member in our in- and outdoor team are equally important to make the guest experience our motto "Come as a guest and leave as a friend".
If you are an easygoing and positive person who likes challenges, you will work well in our team. As Waiter/Waitress your main tasks will be:
To provide a high level of service in the restaurant. You have good knowledge of food and drinks and can present this to the guest in a professional manner.
Do you want to know more? We are happy to give you a detailed job description and answer any questions.
Send your application and CV to: laplandviewlodge@explorethenorth.se.
Read more about us on our website: www.explorethenorth.se. Hope to hear from you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-03
E-post: laplandviewlodge@explorethenorth.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Waiter/Waitress".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
LVL in Luppio AB (org.nr 559002-3288), https://explorethenorth.se/
Luppio 202 (visa karta)
957 91  ÖVERTORNEÅ

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Lodge Manager
Henrik Eneros
henrik@explorethenorth.se

Jobbnummer
7401636

