Sensory Panel Leader for BAT in Malmö
Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag i Malmö
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Are you genuinely interested in tobacco and nicotine products and curious about how consumers experience flavours and sensory attributes? Do you enjoy working with people and want to be part of an international company where sensory science drives product development? Then this could be the opportunity for you.
We are looking for a Sensory Panel Leader to join a leading multinational company in Malmö. In this hands-on role, you will bring sensory science to life by leading the daily execution of sensory panels evaluating nicotine and tobacco pouches, including well-known brands such as VELO and Lundgrens. You will work onsite in Malmö while collaborating with a global sensory team and international network.
This is a full-time consultancy assignment through Adecco for an initial six-month period, with the possibility of permanent employment.
Your Responsibilities
As a Sensory Panel Leader, you will play a key role in ensuring the successful execution of sensory studies. Your responsibilities include:
Managing the daily operations of multiple sensory panels.
Preparing samples and maintaining an organized sensory laboratory.
Recruiting, training, and supporting 50+ sensory panellists.
Leading panel sessions and creating an engaging and professional environment.
Supporting Sensory Scientists with questionnaire programming, panel performance, data collection, analysis, and reporting.
Contributing to new sensory methods, product development, and continuous improvements.
Who Are You?
Success in this role is driven as much by your personality as your experience. We are looking for someone who is mature, confident, and enjoys taking ownership. You build trust easily, communicate professionally, and feel comfortable leading training sessions and moderating groups of up to 20 participants.
Most importantly, you have a genuine interest in tobacco and nicotine products and a curiosity for how flavours and sensations translate into human perception. You are structured, detail-oriented, adaptable, and thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Qualifications
We welcome candidates from a variety of educational and professional backgrounds. Rather than having a specific degree, we are looking for someone with the right mindset, strong interpersonal skills, and a genuine interest in tobacco and nicotine products.
A degree in Food Science, Consumer Science, Behavioural Science, Chemistry, Biology, Market Research, or another relevant field is considered an advantage, as is experience within sensory science, laboratory work, quality, research, product evaluation, or consumer insights.
Experience with statistical analysis, sensory software, and Microsoft Office (Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Copilot) is beneficial.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
Practical Information
Full-time position based onsite in Malmö, Monday to Friday.
Working hours are 9:30 AM–5:30 PM when sensory panels are running and 9:00 AM–5:00 PM otherwise.
A valid driver ́s licence and access to a car are beneficial.
If you are looking for a role where you can combine people, science, and product development and have a genuine interest in tobacco and nicotine products, we would love to hear from you.
Contact details
Background checks as well as drug and alcohol tests will be conducted as part of the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Artemis Nikpour via artemis.nikpour@adecco.se
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se
Norra Neptunigatan 42 (visa karta
)
211 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Adecco Kontakt
Assistant Consultant Manager
Artemis Nikpour Artemis.Nikpour@adecco.se Jobbnummer
10004217