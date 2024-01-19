Senior Web Developer to Exam.net
2024-01-19
Do you want to play an important role in the digitisation of education? Join Exam.net, a leading online platform for digital exams in schools and universities worldwide.
We are on the lookout for a Senior Web Developer to join a friendly and talented development team during a pivotal growth phase. Situated in central Gothenburg near Stenpiren, their hybrid workspace has the team working on-site three days a week out of five.
About the role
You will be joining four developers, complemented by a small team of designers, QA specialists, support, sales and marketing professionals as well as a product manager. In line with Exam.net's growth, you can play an important part for the company. Not only as a developer but also as a team lead with the ability to entice colleagues and communicate effectively within the team and with the product manager and other stakeholders. However, your experience as a hands-on developer is more important and will be considered first and foremost.
Your responsibilities:
Being an integral part of the development team, solving interesting technical problems and building new features that contribute to the overall development of Exam.net.
Hands-on web development - with the opportunity to lead the team at a later point, fostering an environment of efficiency and guiding everyone towards their professional goals through effective leadership and mentorship.
As the team expands, play a key role in adapting internal processes to improve efficiency and the overall developer experience.
Shape future projects in collaboration with the product manager and the team. Work to strike the perfect balance between project scope and available resources.
Explore technical solutions, consistently seeking ways to improve application architecture and overall setup.
The technology stack:
Exam.net uses various tools and technologies to build the application. While experience in all of them is not mandatory, they expect a willingness to learn and actively collaborate with the team to quickly become familiar with them.
Laravel (a modern PHP framework)
Vue.js
JavaScript/TypeScript
Microsoft Azure (e.g. Containerised App Services, SQLServer and CDN services).
Google Cloud Platform (mostly through a few smaller services using Firebase)
Testing tools like Playwright, Vitest and Pest.
GitHub
OpenAI
While an interest in computer security is beneficial, it's not a mandatory requirement for this position.
The offer
Alongside a competitive salary, you will be part of a Profit-Sharing Program, allowing you to share in the success you help create. Additionally, Exam.net offers a pension plan equivalent to 5% of your gross salary, providing financial security for your future.
Enjoy a well-deserved 30 days of holiday and a health allowance (friskvård) of 3000 SEK per year to support your overall well-being. There are also great opportunities for competence development - extending beyond your specific professional domain. Equipped with modern tools, you will have everything you need to thrive in a dynamic and collaborative work environment.
About Exam.net
Established in 2016, Exam.net was started by a math teacher who was frustrated with the traditional way of giving exams. Now, with 50,000 to 100,000 digital exams spanning over 100 countries every day, the company stands as the premier choice for digital examinations in Sweden.
As part of Teachiq, the team are 35 people in total and have offices in both Gothenburg and Stockholm. The company is self-funded, profitable and has a startup atmosphere; its sustained growth ensures a stable and secure employment.
How to apply
You can easily apply with your LinkedIn or CV, just click the "Apply" button. If you have any questions regarding the role or need assistance in applying, reach out to us at recruitment@softwareskills.se
.
Please note that we review applications on a continuous basis and the role may be filled prior to the application deadline.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18
