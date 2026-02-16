Senior Test Lead
We have an exciting consulting opportunity for a Senior QA Test Lead within a global retail POS platform environment.
About the Client
Our client is a global leader in fashion and retail, operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where business and technology meet. The organization is committed to sustainable growth and innovation, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive transparency and efficiency in financial management.
About the role:
We are looking for a **Senior Test Lead** to take full ownership of the end-to-end testing strategy for a complex Point of Sale (POS) ecosystem supporting 4,000+ stores across 60+ markets.This role combines hardware and software QA leadership, ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable retail transactions.
Key Requirements:
7+ years in Software QA
Minimum 3 years in Lead/Management role
Strong experience in:
POS systems
QMetry (test management)
Jira (defect tracking, integration with QMetry)
RFID hardware & thermal printers
Payment gateways, CRM & inventory integrations
Experience with UAT in real retail environments
Strong stakeholder management skills
Ready for Your Next Step?
