Senior Test Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-02-03
We are seeking an experienced Senior Test Engineer to be part of our Business Tech organization. In this role, you will work on testing strategies and setting up tools for the team, executing both manual and automated test scripts.
As a Senior Test Engineer, you play a pivotal role in our teams. This opportunity is ideal for individuals who will be responsible for the quality of solutions developed and deployed to users. The Senior Test Engineer is involved in designing, managing, and performing automated and manual tests to ensure all software created by developers is fit for purpose. There are several parallel projects ongoing, and the Senior Test Engineer will be expected to sit across all projects, designing test plan for each and overarching test strategy, approach, procedures, and scripts across all projects.
Responsibilities:
Agile WoW (Ways of Working): Attend and perform a lead role in all agile ceremonies (including backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives).
Test Architect/Planning: Develop and maintain the overall test architecture, ensuring it aligns with the broader system architecture. Develop comprehensive testing strategies and plans for medium complex initiatives and share the same with different stakeholders.
Analyzing User Stories: Effectively analyze the user stories and comprehend acceptance criteria to ensure through understanding of what needs to be tested.
Test Case Management (Development/Review/Execution/Maintenance/Documentation): Create manual test cases in detail using software testing techniques that covers different functionalities and workflows e.g., positive, negative, and edge-case scenarios in any predefined tool. Lead peer review efforts and ensure that 100% test design coverage is achieved. Optimize the test cases for reusability. Execute the test cases with predefined test data/ Standards and updating the status of test cases as Pass/Fail. Ensure tests are executed across multiple channels like web, mobile web, and mobile app (Android and iOS) during all levels of testing (Functional, System, Integration, Regression, etc.). Maintain test cases, test data, regression suites, test results, and other testing artifacts in JIRA or Confluence or any predefined tool.
Test Environment Setup/Availability: Make sure that all the test environments are available and have correct version of testable builds.
Team Collaboration & Support: Collaborates well with-in the team and dependent teams to ensure alignment and consistency in testing efforts. Work with test coordinator during E2E testing, and Test BUY phases. Contribute actively to CoP (Community of Practice) within the Testing CoE (Center of Excellence).
Defect Management/Analysis: Defect logging in JIRA or any predefined tool with detailed steps to reproduce. Involve in defect review meeting and work with developers in tracking the defects to closure. Understanding the production issues and performing the RCA (Root Cause Analysis). Defect escalation and Impact Analysis.
Test Reporting: Prepare different testing reports and share the same with responsible stakeholders.
Automation: Advanced proficiency in automation tools/frameworks (e.g., Selenium, TestNG framework, Robot framework, BDD Cucumber framework, etc.). Support building and maintaining the automation framework. Design, develop, execute, and maintain automated tests for our CI/CD pipeline that allow for seamless functional, integration and regression testing of deployments using any predefined tool.
Non-functional Testing: Experience in Performance testing to perform load/stress testing of applications & API's.
Qualifications
6+ years of testing experience - Functional & Integration testing, Technical testing, End-to-End testing, Regression testing, Test documentation, desktop and web-based application testing.
Understanding of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and experience
Knowledge of Cloud-Based Testing Environments: Experience with cloud platforms (Azure) for scalable and flexible test environments.
Awareness of AI/ML-based tools and techniques for test optimization, prediction of defect hotspots, and enhancement of test coverage.
Multiple product testing experience
Experience from working with Agile Frameworks as Scrum and Kanban
Excellent communication, analytical, self-organization skills with a user-centric and detail-oriented mindset. Strong collaborator and team player who can showcase leadership abilities when required.
Mandatory tools: Working knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Teamcity, Octopus and working on Azure portal, Qmetry for test management, SQL database testing.
Additional information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
