Senior Test Automation Consultant
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Senior Test Automation Consultant - Stockholm (Hybrid)
We are looking for a skilled Test Automation Engineer to strengthen our development team in Stockholm (near Liljeholmen). This will start as an consultant assigment at the client and after 6-9 months it will be an permanent position at the client.
Responsibilities
Work closely with developers to enhance automation testing.
Automate test and integration flows.
Improve existing frameworks and testing processes.
Collaborate with teams in Stockholm and Landskrona (some travel to Landskrona required for onboarding and knowledge sharing).
Hybrid work setup: at least 3 days per week in the office, especially in the beginning.
Team language: Swedish and English.
Qualifications
Senior level in test automation.
Experience working closely with developers or within development teams.
Strong focus on sustainable, long-term, and strategic testing.
Ability to educate and mentor developers on best testing practices.
Stockholm-based and willing to work closely with test engineers in Landskrona.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9144907