Senior Test Architect
2024-02-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Job Description
10+ years of experience in Test Automation and test strategies in Automotive with a focus to the design, automation, and execution of test cases on HIL oriented to software strategies (Model-Based Design), vehicle functions, and functional safety (ISO 26262);
Experience in creating/leading the construction of Test Frameworks from scratch on the Complete+ level
Extensive verification, validation, and test engineering
Knowledge of working in SIL/HIL/VIL/test environments connected to product development on a complete level
Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps, vision, and steps to get there
Concepts: V-model, Agile, SAFe, Tets driven approach
Technologies: Python, Git, Gerrit, CI basics, Network, Communication Protocols - CAN, LIN, and Ethernet
Tools: Matlab, Vector, Space, Jenkins, CarWeaver
Effectively building formal and informal relationship networks inside and outside the organization
Ability to make sense of complex quantity and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems
Actively seeking new ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels
Would be a huge plus:
Experience with HIL rig setup from scratch
Riggs investment planning
Ecu validation experience
Electrical wiring and component connection
In the case of extensive engineering experience with Test Automation for Embedded projects and leadership experience, absence of experience in Automotive can be leveled out.
Job Responsibilities
Senior test architect with embedded automotive experience Extensive technical and management skills
Leads the design & development of the Test Automation framework / harness and any in-house tools required
Extensive drive and organizational skills
Responsible test plans, test scripts and automated test execution
Candidate will work together with CSEI integration team and Release Candidate PM to drive synchronization of all running software deliveries across R&D based on the integration-scenario plan. Less DevOps Practices and infrastructre Much experince in working of Big Pipelines
Create and maintenance requirement for intagrated testing
Boost the effectiveness of our team by helping us in optimizing our testing processes
Shape an agile testing strategy that smoothly fits with the demand of automotive partners and standards
Push your team to its full potential and help us in keeping the quality bar everyday higher Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-04
E-post: se-marvel_tag@globallogic.com Omfattning
