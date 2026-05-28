Backend Engineer - Platform
Spotify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
We're looking for a Backend Engineer to join the User Fraud studio's Eraser squad. Our mission is simple, yet critical: make fraud a bad deal for bad actors. We protect creators, listeners, and the platform by raising attacker costs, lowering rewards, and shortening attack windows.
Eraser is a distributed team of backend and data engineers across Europe. We build and operate a mitigation platform that detects and responds to fraudulent and abusive behavior at scale. Our primary partners are fraud detection teams, and we also collaborate across multiple missions to help keep Spotify safe and trusted.
What You'll Do
Build, deploy, and operate backend (Java) services that mitigate fraud and abuse at scale
Collaborate closely with data engineers and work with Spotify's data tech stack (Scala, Scio, Google Dataflow)
Evolve a distributed mitigation platform used by internal fraud detection teams
Design APIs, workflows, and system safeguards that protect legitimate users while reducing attacker impact
Improve system reliability, scalability, and observability using metrics, logs, and tracing
Partner with engineering teams across Europe and the US to integrate mitigation capabilities into broader systems
Contribute to strong engineering practices including code reviews, documentation, and incident learnings
Who You Are
You have 2+ years of experience designing, building, and operating backend services in production environments
You are experienced with APIs, distributed systems, and service-to-service communication
You have a strong understanding of data modeling and working with SQL and/or NoSQL databases
You care about system reliability, scalability, and operational excellence
You use metrics, logging, and monitoring to understand and improve system behavior
You communicate clearly and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams
You're curious about trust, safety, fraud, or adversarial problem spaces
Where You Will Be
This role is based in Stockholm
We offer you the flexibility to work where you work best! There will be some in person meetings, but still allows for flexibility to work from home.
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
At Spotify, we are passionate about inclusivity and making sure our entire recruitment process is accessible to everyone. We have ways to request reasonable accommodations during the interview process and help assist in what you need. If you need accommodations at any stage of the application or interview process, please let us know - we're here to support you in any way we can.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the chance to enjoy and be passionate about these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasting. Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9935001