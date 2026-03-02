Senior Technical Service Manager - Kafka
2026-03-02
We are looking for a Senior Technical Service Manager - Kafka for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 2 years contract. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Our client is on their way to a digital future across many parts of the business. One key success factor is the development of new digital products that help deliver coherent user experiences. The digital services will complement and enhance vehicles, enable new business models, and increase the pace of innovation throughout the enterprise. The organization puts users first by applying a human-centric mindset.
What's in it for you?
The client is looking for a passionate and technically skilled Service Manager for the Event Streaming service within the Integration domain.
The Integration domain is responsible for enabling secure, reliable, and scalable integrations across the enterprise and with third-party organizations. The team provides and operates the core integration platforms and sets the standards, tooling, and ways of working that allow product teams and partners to integrate efficiently. The focus is on self-service, automation, and operational excellence, ensuring integrations are easy to build, safe to run, and aligned with enterprise architecture and security requirements.
Vision
"Our services are the backbone of the integration landscape, making integration simple, secure, and stable."
As a Service Manager, the role carries full responsibility for the Event Streaming service. The service is based on the Apache Kafka technology platform and provides streaming and event capabilities to applications across the enterprise.
The Service Manager is responsible for the complete service lifecycle - from design and onboarding to operations and continual improvement. The role includes active participation in the ongoing transformation of integration development by supporting the self-service roadmap, enabling application teams to fully manage their integrations.
The purpose of the role:
The primary objective of the role is to ensure that platform capabilities consistently align with customer needs and that the service architecture remains robust. The organization is committed to anticipating future requirements and staying at the forefront of technological advancements.
What the role entails
As a Kafka Service Manager, the individual works closely with suppliers and technical teams to ensure optimal delivery of the Kafka platform. The role involves developing new service capabilities and collaborating with architects to ensure a sound architecture for both the platform and the surrounding tooling.
The Service Manager and the team are responsible for refining operational excellence, automating lifecycle management, continuously developing platform capabilities, and ensuring effective monitoring, logging, and dashboards are in place. The focus is on continuously improving the event streaming platform to keep it modern and fit for purpose.
The role also includes supporting the organization in learning how to make optimal use of Kafka. A key responsibility is to guide development teams in best practices and to expand self-service capabilities.
Main responsibilities
Service Outcome Ownership - Defining long-term direction and service vision, setting the tactical roadmap, and ensuring supplier deliveries contribute to operational efficiency, compliance, and user satisfaction.
Service Delivery - Full responsibility for the service lifecycle, including financial management and budget tracking.
Requirement & Specification - Managing and defining service requirements and specifications.
Stakeholder Management - Aligning service strategy and operations with internal and external partners.
Governance and Quality Assurance - Ensuring adherence to standards, policies, and quality expectations.
Profile and qualifications
The client is seeking candidates with at least five years of experience in a leading role, driving digital service strategy as a Service Owner, Service Manager, or equivalent position.
The ideal candidate has extensive experience in integration concepts and technologies, with a strong focus on event streaming and Kafka platforms and strategies. The candidate understands the global environment in which the organization operates.
Strong and well-articulated stakeholder dialogue skills are essential. Experience working with suppliers and managing discussions related to both critical operations and development is required. The candidate has experience working within distributed service teams and with modern development practices. A data-driven approach to decision-making and performance measurement is expected. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
On a personal level, the ideal candidate is customer-focused and passionate about solving problems. The individual is flexible, creative, open to new ideas, and continuously seeking improvement, with a strong drive to initiate and lead transformation. The candidate is energetic, forward-thinking, and innovation-driven, with excellent communication, presentation, and relationship-building skills. A holistic perspective and the ability to inspire and motivate others toward common goals are important. The person is kind, positive, and has a clear technical interest.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg (Torslanda).
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
