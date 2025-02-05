Senior Technical Project Manager
2025-02-05
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Senior Technical Project Manager in the Vehicle Hardware and QA team, you will lead global cross-functional project teams to deliver cutting-edge vehicles and hardware solutions. You will ensure projects align with business objectives while fostering a culture of great collaboration and continuous improvement.
Lead end-to-end procurement & development projects of our next-generation vehicles, batteries, & hardware modules.
Collaborate and spend significant time onsite with our suppliers in Europe & China and during the whole production cycle until launch set requirements, evaluate samples across many dimensions e.g; repairability & reliability as well as being involved in analysing issues.
Bring strong technical expertise and vehicle development knowledge to push the bar for technical excellence & hardware development both within Voi and with our suppliers.
Facilitate project planning with Voi cross-functional teams; define project scope, execution, deliverables and monitor budgets of multiple technical projects simultaneously.
Monitor project progress and give status updates to various internal stakeholders & the Management team.
Mentor and support team members in promoting best practices in smart vehicle development & project delivery.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
Minimum bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent.
8+ years of experience in technical project management, with a strong preference from vehicle development.
You are experienced in working with different disciplines of a hardware development team including mechanical & electrical engineers, test & verification engineers as well experience working with procurement, QA and supply chain teams.
Experience of full product life cycle from setting goals to resolving in-field issues after launch.
Experience collaborating with external suppliers and with taking tough discussions with suppliers in the intersection of technical and commercial, ideally Chinese.
You have the ability to travel as the role requires frequent travel to our teams and suppliers in Europe and China.
Skills
Excellent communication skills of both project/business related topics as well as technical topics.
Strong leadership skills & capable of managing diverse and cross-functional teams.
Proven ability to manage budgets, risks, and stakeholder expectations effectively.
Strong technical skills with a firm understanding of mechanical and electrical engineering.
Strong drive to reach the end goal of a useful product for Voi.
Fluent in English, proficiency in Chinese is a big advantage.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join a fast-moving scale-up and the #1 e-scooter operator in Europe.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program.
Collaborate with inspiring, motivated, supportive and fun colleagues working towards a common goal.
Join the micromobility revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Ersättning
