Senior Technical Lead Software Architect
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-19
Aptiv's Technical Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 220 employees representing more than 15 nationalities, developing safer, greener, and more connected solutions. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
In Gothenburg, one of our key areas is the development of in-vehicle infotainment systems for global OEMs of cars and heavy-duty vehicles. With several decades of experience in infotainment systems, we have worked with the most renowned car manufacturers around the globe.
About the Job
The Audio Manager team is one of the key teams in the Audio Platform within our Global Product Organization. The team is responsible for the Audio Manager component, a crucial element in the audio architecture. The team is a diverse team of software developers split across three Aptiv locations: Gothenburg, Krakow and Bangalore.
The Audio Manager creates a seamless audio experience for vehicle occupants by ensuring that the right sounds are heard at the right time, at appropriate volumes, and through the optimal speakers - all without user intervention. Key features are e.g. sound prioritization, audio routing, source and volume management, contextual awareness, policy enforcement, etc.
We are now expanding our team with a Software Architect/Senior Software Developer, who - with a true passion for modern software development - wants to help the team elevate the Audio Manager to the next level.
Your Role
Lead the definition, documentation, and adaptation of software architecture to meet functional and non-functional requirements
Take ownership of cross-functional technical and architectural discussions
Bring innovative solutions to challenging technical problems
Maintain meaningful relationships with customers to understand their strategy and requirements, and how it impacts our software solutions and product offerings
Collaborate with cross-functional teams across Aptiv
Support pursuit activities to win new business
Guide developers in the ins and outs of modern software development
Approx. 50/50 split software architecture/software development
Your Background
Must-have
Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar
At least 10 years of relevant experience
Proficient in C++ 17 or later
Excellent knowledge on object-oriented programming and design patterns
Experience from software architectural design and documentation
Experience from embedded Linux development
Experience from agile software development processes, e.g. Scrum, SAFe
Profound interest in DevOps and modern tool chains, e.g. Git, Gerrit, Atlassian Suite,
Excellent team player with an interest in continuous improvement
Communication, leadership and problem-solving skills
Nice-to-have
Experience from and understanding of the Audio domain
Experience from virtualized development environments
Experience from hypervisor environments, e.g. QNX
Experience from DFMEA, TARA, or similar
Experience from ASPICE and/or ISO26262
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package, health benefits and flexible working hours
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
