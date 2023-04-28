Senior Systems Operations Specialist
Senior Systems Operations Specialist
Nasdaq Systems Operations team is looking for a Senior Systems Operations Specialist who can join us in managing and operating our modern technologies! In this role you will be operating our state of the art platform, you will handle incoming issues, solve incidents and be involved in the launch of new versions. You will work with performance testing and recovery procedures that are performed for different releases, and you will also participate in exciting projects, such as introducing new products and improvements.
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunity, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspective.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What we offer
Operating our pioneering platforms you will be responsible for handling incoming issues, solving incidents, and proactively improving our systems. Performance testing and recovery procedures are performed for different releases. There are many different exciting projects as well that you will be part of, enhancing and introducing new improvements, products and entirely new platforms.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with the global impact we create.
Professional team and a lot of development/training opportunities
Annual Monetary Bonus and opportunity to become a Nasdaq shareholder
Flex day program (6 paid leave days a year)
32 annual vacation days
Hybrid work model with at least two office days per week.
Unlimited access to e-learning platforms (Udemy, O'Reilly, financial e-trainings, mentorship programs, and so on)
Additional benefits such as private medical insurance and sports club membership
Comfortable and modern office environment with the opportunity to work in a hybrid mode, both from the office and from home
What you will do
Be part of all activities regarding our applications, such as the handling of incoming issues, incident solving, requirements and launching of new releases.
Design, plan and deploy changes to our existing systems, as well as implementing new solutions.
Plan and complete non-functional and performance testing.
Act as a specialist in operational issues, questions and new requirements.
Take part in different projects regarding current and new customers.
Maintain operational documentation needed for second line operation.
Lead projects and independently carry out our parts of large implementation projects.
What We Expect
Work experience required: Around 5-6 years
A degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent work experience
Experience from working with DevOps, System Administration, Network, Application Operations or other related areas.
Demonstrated knowledge of Linux/Unix.
Proven knowledge of Scripting (Perl, Python, Bash etc.)
IBM MQ knowledge is a plus
Alliance SWIFT infrastructure knowledge is a plus
Excellent language skills in written and spoken English.
The ability to learn Nasdaq own systems combined with a great work ethic.
Does this sound like you?
This full-time position is located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the selection and interview process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
