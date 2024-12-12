Senior System Verification Engineer
Job Overview
We are seeking a Senior System Test and Verification Engineer with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in defining and validating test environments, integrating, verifying, and validating electrical systems, and ensuring quality and readiness before release. This position demands advanced knowledge, operational responsibility, and the ability to lead technical teams while supporting peers and junior members.
Key Responsibilities
Define and validate the test environment to ensure it meets project needs.
Integrate, verify, and validate the electrical system, ensuring alignment with component interfaces and expected system behavior.
Collaborate as a team member to test and verify electrical systems.
Execute testing and verification tasks according to predefined test scopes, requirements, and directives.
Analyze and apply expertise to address scenarios with incomplete or evolving frames of reference.
Operate with responsibility for day-to-day work and team delivery, ensuring outputs align with defined methods and quality standards.
Resolve issues identified during testing and ensure readiness for release.
Lead system engineering efforts within technical teams.
Deliver on operational and technical directives, providing clear inputs and outputs.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in testing and verifying electrical systems.
Proven ability to perform analysis, draw conclusions from test results, and address issues effectively.
Strong operational responsibility and ability to lead technical teams in system engineering.
Experience in securing quality and readiness before product release.
Advanced knowledge and ability to influence within technical networks.
Expertise in creating value within technical delivery/business areas.
Preferred Skills
Strong mentoring and coaching skills; ability to support junior team members and peers.
A role model for lifelong learning, sharing knowledge, and developing others.
Capable of building a broader T-shaped profile while deepening expertise in core disciplines.
Experience with the wider Volvo Group network or similar organizational frameworks is a plus. Så ansöker du
